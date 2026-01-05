This is the 10-minute job I always do when putting my Christmas decorations away – experts say it’s the best way to prevent festive re-cluttering

Although I can’t get my Christmas decorations up quickly enough in December, I begin to crave a clean and clutter-free home when the New Year hits. But before I put them back in the loft, I always declutter my Christmas decorations to set myself up for the next festive season - and I think it’s one of the most underrated tidying tasks out there.

My post-Christmas home reset is in full swing, and I’ve vowed to start 2026 with a tidy home that supports a tidy mind. But one of the many things I’ve learnt in my role as Ideal Home’s editor for all things storage and organisation is that simply putting items away isn’t enough. More often than not, decluttering restores calm amid chaos.

This is especially true for seasonal home additions, such as Christmas decorations. And while I’ve been decluttering my Christmas decorations every year for a while now, I asked professional organisers and declutterers for their own tips and tricks - and I’m sharing them with you now.

Why you should declutter Christmas decorations now

While I love the excitement of pulling out Christmas decorations from the loft, I used to struggle to find homes for the many baubles, wreaths, garlands, window decals, and other festive decor I kept year after year. But what I didn’t realise at the time was that this was a sign that I had too many, and they desperately needed a declutter - especially as I loved buying new decorations annually, too.

As Shannon Murphy, Professional Organiser and Founder of Simpl Living Co, explains, ‘When decorations are packed away without reviewing them, clutter is simply stored rather than dealt with.’ This will then make next Christmas significantly more stressful, leaving you to deal with a mess of decorations that no longer serve you, your home, or your tastes.

This is echoed by Lesley Spellman and Ingrid Jansen, who run The Declutter Hub. They say, 'You’re also doing your future self a favour. Opening boxes next December to find tangled lights, chipped baubles or decorations that no longer work can strip the fun out of decorating before you’ve even started. By letting go of those items now, you’re setting yourself up for a calmer, more enjoyable Christmas next year.'

That’s why it’s so much easier to add decluttering your Christmas decorations to your list of things to do when putting away festive decor, as you’re already doing half of the job and have them all out and readily available to you.

How to declutter your Christmas decorations

1. Ask yourself a few questions

To declutter your Christmas decorations, start by having all of them nearby - including ones that you still have up, and ones that stayed in your storage boxes last year. Then, ask yourself a few questions to help you determine whether it’s worth keeping them or not.

Shannon suggests, ‘A simple starting point is to look at any decorations you did not put out last year and ask yourself why. Was it because you ran out of space, they no longer suit your style, or they are damaged or incomplete? Asking these questions helps you make clear and confident decisions about what to keep and what can go.’

If they’re broken or if you didn’t put them up - and haven’t done so for the past few years - it’s likely that you won’t use them again anytime soon. So, why keep them? Declutter them now to free up space and prevent re-cluttering next Christmas.

2. Consider emotional ties

My family is big on handmade Christmas decorations, and my young nephews add new ones to my tree every year. I cherish these decorations and always display them, so it’s worth considering your own emotional ties to yours as well.

Shannon says, ‘As you take everything down, treat it as a reset and consider whether each item is something you would genuinely want to put out again next year.’ And if you don’t want to get rid of emotional clutter, don’t feel like you have to.

While being ruthless can lead to a clutter-free and more organised space, Christmas is also a time for family and fun. So, keep what makes you happy, and let go of anything that you don’t have any emotional connection to and don’t plan on using again.

3. Toss, recycle or donate

When you’ve decided which Christmas decorations you want to declutter, it’s a good idea to place them into three piles: toss, recycle or donate. Anything that’s broken or beyond repair should be either thrown in the general waste bin or placed in the recycling bin, depending on the material.

However, you don’t need to throw out anything that’s still intact but not quite your style, or just not something you see yourself putting up again. Many charity shops take Christmas decorations, which means you can donate them and give them a second chance at life.

Just make sure that they are in saleable condition, and it’s always worth checking with your local charity shop to see if they’re in need of them before you drop them off.

4. Store the rest

Any Christmas decorations you don’t want to declutter can then be stored away for next year, and you should feel confident that there’s a reason behind doing so - whether that’s an emotional tie or that it’s highly likely you’ll put them up again.

There are many tips for storing Christmas decorations, and many of them focus on handy storage boxes and organisers for popping them back in the loft. It’s well worth investing in these products after decluttering, as they will keep them safe and secure until next Christmas.

However, Ingrid and Lesley warn, 'Labelling is essential. Use white stick-on labels for plastic boxes or a permanent marker for cardboard. Be specific about what’s inside to remove guesswork and rummaging.'

I promise you won't regret decluttering your Christmas decorations next festive season!