I get it, this might sound ludicrous, but there are 4 compelling reasons now is the ideal time to install air conditioning

I know, I know, talking about air conditioning in the UK in September seems laughable. After all, the heatwaves we experienced this summer have long gone, and temperatures are only going to drop further as we hurtle towards winter.

But if the discomfort of roasting summers has convinced you that fitted air con is worth it in the UK, it turns out that the best time to get it installed is in the autumn, Here's why.

1. It'll help spread the cost

The cost of installing air conditioning is substantial, especially compared to a portable air conditioner. And the highest running costs are likely to be in the hottest weather when the unit has to use the most energy to cool the warm air it draws in from outside.

So by paying for the installation in the autumn, you buy yourself a little bit of time between the purchase price and when it's going to cost you the most to use.

2. You'll avoid peak times and the highest demand

Demand for air con understandably peaks when it's hot, and with fitted air conditioning becoming more readily available, it's possible we could see supply issues like we've seen with portable AC units over the summer.

'Autumn is one of the best times to have air conditioning installed,' explains Hamid Salimi, Residential Product Manager at Daikin. 'Following the immediate heat of the summer, demand is lower, which means quicker installation and greater availability of engineers.'

By avoiding those peak times, when high temperatures put a real sense of urgency on your plans to keep your home cool, you give yourself a bit of breathing space to research exactly what you need, where you need it, and sidestep the mistake I made when I had air con fitted in my home.

Another plus point is that, by installing air conditioning in autumn, you also avoid having your annual service rolling around during those busy summer months, where it may be difficult to pin down an air con engineer.

3. You can use it for heating

This one is a biggie. There is a huge misconception that air conditioning can only be used for cooling, but many systems can provide both heating and cooling, which makes them useful for much more of the year than just the occasional heatwave.

'Air conditioning (also known as air-to-air heat pumps) offers homeowners the perfect solution to manage unwanted heat in summer and drawing it in during the winter, to help provide year-round comfort,' explains Hamid. 'Air-to-air units allow you to control the climate room-by-room, helping maintain the perfect temperature, particularly in rooms that are harder to keep warm and comfortable.'

By installing your air con system in the autumn, you'll be ready to use the heating side by the time the temperatures really drop. This means you have more control over heating just the room you are in, rather than unnecessarily heating the whole house, which can have a positive effect on your heating bills.

4. The weather is just right

It can take the best part of a day to get air con installed with a good portion of the work taking place outside. More complex installations may take longer.

When it comes to optimum conditions, early autumn is ideal as temperatures are still relatively mild and there are still enough daylight hours for your installer to benefit from.

Undecided about getting air con fitted? I've weighed up the pros and cons of fitted vs portable air conditioning to help you choose the right option for your home and budget.