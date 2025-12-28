2026 is all about 'cocooning' bedrooms – the 7 bedroom decor trends shaping our sleep spaces in the new year

The bedroom decor trend cycle fascinates me as it's the room most closely linked to our well-being. It's a place to relax, rest and restore yourself, and this year, this connection has become more pronounced as many of the bedroom trends set to break through in 2026 are heavily focused on how your bedroom makes you feel. It's no longer just about creating a pretty relaxing space; in the new year, we're asking our bedrooms to make us feel 'cocooned', 'grounded' and 'nurtured.'

Bedroom trends have alot in common with other home decor trends, with rich and earthy neutral colours and blues all coming through as big colour trends for 2026. However, where bedrooms differ this year is the heavy emphasis on textures. 2026 is set to be the year of gloriously tactile materials on lamp shades, rugs, and window treatments, featuring plush rugs, bobbly boucle, and slubby linen.

If soft minimalism and grounding colours aren't for you, counter trends are taking off with statement headboards, eclectic bedding combinations and grown-up primary colours, all bringing a touch of personality. 'What’s exciting about 2026 is the flexibility,' says Claudia Kampmann, brand manager at Ruggable. 'Whether you’re drawn to calming neutrals, earthy variations, or more expressive patterns, there’s room to explore!'



If your bedroom is due for an update in the new year, these are the emerging bedroom decor trends to consider.

1. Nurturing and cocooning colours

'Over the past year, there’s been a real shift towards creating bedrooms that feel calming, emotionally supportive, and much more connected to the function of the space,' explains Tash Bradley, Director of Interior Design at Lick.

In 2026, this is translating into more grounding and earthy neturals coming through on walls, furniture and bedding. 'Taupe 03, our brown-pink neutral, is the shade that instantly makes your shoulders drop the moment you walk into the room. When you wrap it across all surfaces, it creates this soft, cocooning warmth that people are really craving from their bedrooms,' adds Tash.

Dark and richer colours are also breaking through. 'Following the popularity of rich browns, chocolate and caramel tones, we are now seeing a natural progression into burgundy, deep reds, pinks and aubergine,' explains Ruth Mottershead, Creative Director at Little Greene. 'These colours offer the same sense of warmth and tactility but with an added depth.'

2. Soft minimalism

It isn't just bedroom colour ideas that are shifting to become more restful; furniture, light fittings and window dressings are all embracing soft minimalism. This trend is all about clean lines and neutral colours balanced with soft and tactile materials.

'Bedrooms in 2026 are all about creating a warm, restful sanctuary. We’re seeing soft minimalism take centre stage with clean lines balanced by tactile fabrics like bouclé and linen,' says Victoria Robinson, style and trend expert at Hillarys.

Don't forget the floor, plush, high-pile rugs are expected to be big news. 'In 2026, we’re expecting plush, sink-in softness to take centre stage in the bedroom,' says Claudia from Ruggable. 'Thicker, fluffier textures—across rugs and soft furnishings—will define that calming, cocooning feel consumers are craving. Our All-in-One Plush range embodies this perfectly. Pieces like the Arlo Soft White Plush Rug add depth and dimension without overwhelming a room, keeping the space soothing and restful.

3. Tactile lighting

This was the first year that Etsy announced a 'texture of the year', washed linen. It should come as no surprise, then, that this fabric will be found everywhere in the bedroom in 2026, including on bedroom lighting ideas.

'For the year ahead, bedroom lighting and soft furnishings are leaning into tactile finishes, richer bedroom-friendly palettes, and quiet graphic motifs,' confirms Jo Plant, Chief Creative Officer at Pooky.

The last year has seen the emergence of the M&S soft pleat fabric table lamp at the extreme end of the fabric light trend, and more subtle linen and silk globe ceiling lights at the other end. However, the textured lighting doesn't stop at fabrics; this year, rattan lamps were a breakout lighting trend. Expect this sculptural lamp trend to continue to grow into the new year.

4. Statement headboards

The trend towards statement upholstered headboards is going nowhere in the new year; if anything, they're growing into a supersized headboard trend.

'Upholstered headboards are showing no signs of slowing down for 2026 - their popularity remains incredibly strong,' explains Megan Thompson, Junior Buyer at Bensons for Beds. 'What we are seeing, however, is a subtle shift within the category: chenille and other plush, tactile fabrics are gaining momentum, while velvets - though still a top performer - are beginning to share the spotlight rather than dominate it.

'This points to a broader desire for softness and texture, with consumers gravitating toward materials that feel both comforting and elevated.'

5. Mix-and-match bedding

Stark white bedding was already on its way out in 2025, but 2026 is the year we officially wave goodbye to it, along with perfectly matched bedding sets. Bedding trends are bolder and more aligned with how we get dressed, with the mix-and-match bedding trend continuing to grow.

'We’re starting to see some of the old interior and bedding trends fade away,' says Jessica Hanley, Founder & CEO, Piglet in Bed. 'People are cottoning on to the fact that stark white bedding and perfectly matched, minimalist sets can feel a bit cold and impersonal. Instead, we’re predicting beds to be much bolder in 2026, with people having fun with their bedding, mixing colours, patterns, and textures in ways that feel uniquely ‘them’.'

'We’re not doing away with white completely – quite the opposite, in fact,' she adds. 'We’re just using white in a softer, warmer way, combining it with delicate florals and gentle stripes for a romantic, vintage feel. When layered with other colours and prints, it makes a lovely base that feels anything but bleak.'

6. Rechargeable lighting

Another trend that has been peddling along throughout 2025 and is set to transform bedrooms in 2026, is rechargeable lighting. Whether it's for wall lights, bedside lamps or a table lamp, this type of lighting has come so far in just a couple of years, with so many gorgeous options to choose from.

'Rechargeable lighting is transforming bedrooms in 2026, and with good reason. Today’s portable bedside lamps, sconces, and even pendant-style lights combine design with real flexibility. No wires means no visual clutter, which is perfect for creating a serene, hotel-like bedroom,' says Jo from Pooky.

Whether you’re shifting a lamp from the nightstand to a dressing table, adding soft glow to a reading corner, or creating a calming ambience without relying on overhead lights, these rechargeable designs make it effortless to reshape your bedroom lighting around your routines.'

7. Grown-up primary colours

It's not all beiges, whites and taupes in the bedroom this year, grown-up primary colours are set to be big news in 2026 too. These new interpretations of red, yellow and blue are coming through on our walls and bedding.

'Colour-wise, we’re leaning towards warmer, playful shades for 2026 – think butter yellows, dusty pinks, soft greens – and reimagined, grown-up primaries paired with cosy neutrals,' explains Jessica from Piglet in Bed.

Tash at Lick points out that blue is also going to continue to be big in 2026. 'For anyone wanting a serene, airy environment, Blue 03 continues to dominate. It has a gentle drop of green in the undertone which stops it feeling cold and gives it that wonderfully soothing, balanced quality,' she says.

'For anyone wanting to embrace the rise of warm yellows in 2026, Yellow 07 is a beautiful choice. It has a soft brown undertone, which means it never feels overly bright or zesty; instead, it creates a warm, welcoming, sun-lit feel that works surprisingly well in bedrooms when paired with natural textures and warm whites.'

2026 is set to be the year we turn our bedrooms into cocooning and nurturing spaces that encourage us to relax and rest. I couldn't think of anything better to look forward to in the new year.