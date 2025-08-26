Adding more space is top of the wish list for many homeowners, whether it's an extra bedroom or a larger, more open living area.

While building an extension is an obvious solution, it's not always practical. The cost can be prohibitive for a lot of people, not everyone wants to lose valuable outside space, and for those who live in a designated zone like a Conservation Area may find the planning permission process off putting.

Tactical decorating is another option people can try, using colour as well as furniture choice and placement to make your home feel bigger without any structural work. But sometimes this isn't enough.

Fortunately, there are various expert-rated options that fall somewhere between the two, that could give you additional square footage where you need it, without having to change your home's overall size.

1. Knock down internal walls

(Image credit: Getty Images)

A brilliant way to make your home feel bigger is to get rid of the things making it feel small — the walls. Removing internal walls can improve the flow and functionality of your home, making it much better suited to modern life.

'Open-plan living has become a modern-day dream for many homeowners, as it promises brighter spaces, better flow, and a more sociable layout,' says Paul Kerr, a building and landscaping specialist working with Beatsons. ' Taking down internal living room/kitchen walls is one of the most popular requests we've seen new homeowners make when moving.

'The advantages include opening up cramped spaces, bringing in natural light, and improving the functionality of the space, making it easy for people to move through and between rooms.'

If going open plan isn't your cup of tea, fortunately, there's no rule to say you have to remove a wall entirely. Even adding a new doorway can transform how you live in your home. Sometimes too it's not just about removing the wall, it's about knocking one down and putting another one up elsewhere. This can be particularly useful if you want to keep a layout of separate rooms, but want to change their proportions.

But before you start swinging a sledgehammer, it's crucial you find out what type of wall you are dealing with. A partition wall can usually be removed without too much hassle, but to remove a load-bearing wall, you'll need professional input and sign off from your local building control department.

2. Convert underused space

(Image credit: Future PLC/ Maxwell Attenborough)

Before you even think about extending, it's prudent to identify any existing underused space that could be better used as living space.

A loft conversion is a good option if you are in need of an additional bedroom, while a garage conversion can help free up space on the ground floor. When it comes to converting an attached or integral garage, knocking down the walls around it can help incorporate this bonus square footage in to the rest of the floorplan, rather than leaving it as a separate and, in the case of single garages, narrow standalone room.

If you don't have a loft or garage that can be converted, all is not lost, as Claire Duncan from Inspirational Interiors, a verified Checkatrade member, explains: 'On a smaller scale, consider whether you have dead space beneath the stairs that you could utilise. Many of these spaces are bigger than you might think and can have untapped potential. You could create a small office area, storage space which could replace furniture elsewhere, or even a ground floor toilet.

'These small spaces can make a huge difference to the overall feel of your home. To achieve the best results, always consult experienced professionals who can guide you on planning, design and building regulations.'

3. Repurpose rooms

(Image credit: Future PLC)

To get more space where you need it, it's worth taking a step back and trying to imagine the rooms as a blank slate, and see how you would lay out your home if you could start from scratch.

Maybe what's currently a larger and hardly-used living room would be better as a kitchen diner, or a spare bedroom a better size for a family bathroom.

However, moving plumbing services can be costly, so it's important to weigh this plan against the cost of an extension to see which is the most cost-effective option.

4. Bring in more natural light

(Image credit: Future PLC/James Merrell)

To give the illusion of a bigger and brighter home, without changing the layout or adding extra space, increase the amount of natural light that flows in.

Whether it's swapping thick framed patio doors for some thin-framed sliding doors, adding some fixed glazing, or choosing a different type of window, bringing in more daylight is a sure fire way to make a small and dark home feel more spacious.

For maximum impact, knock down internal walls at the same time to ensure that daylight finds its way right to the centre of your property. If your home's existing structure allows for it, adding a roof window will maximise the amount of natural light you get each day. During the summer months, this can have the added benefit of reducing your reliance on artificial lighting which can lower your energy bills.

If clutter is also making your home feel a bit claustrophobic, then make sure you try this decluttering checklist to clear out what you no longer need.