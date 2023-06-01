Welcome more natural light into your home with VELUX®

Ask any architect and they will tell you that the key to a well designed home is all about the natural light. VELUX roof windows are the perfect way to do this whether it’s in a bedroom or a kitchen. However, working out the best way to use them to introduce more daylight into your home if you’re not a professional can be tricky.

You might have a vision of a glorious light-filled loft conversion or kitchen extension but no idea how to turn it into a reality. But VELUX has your back with their Design Advisory service . The group of design experts will help you choose the best style and size of roof windows, and even take you right through to the installation process.

(Image credit: Velux)

You will get a free cost breakdown and a design proposal that will include before and after renders to help you fully visualise the investment. Oh, and did we mention that it’s completely free?

The service is a lifesaver if you need help picturing the impact and style that VELUX roof windows will have in your space. The renders will help you to make that crucial decision between different types of solutions, whether this be a VELUX 3in1 roof window or a traditional style conservation roof window. Once a Daylight Advisor has helped you select the perfect roof windows for your renovation they will also find a VELUX Certified Installer to handle everything from the process to coordination, right though to the final installation.

(Image credit: Velux)

The service isn’t just for full renovation projects, the daylight advisors can help if you are simply looking to upgrade any existing roof windows. Especially now VELUX has so many more options beyond the simple, single roof window. The clever VELUX 2in1 roof windows are perfect if you’re looking to seriously maximise the amount of light in a small space.

(Image credit: Velux)

The VELUX 2in1 roof window effectively doubles the daylight, where there is only space for one roof window frame. It comes with one fixed and one openable roof window within one frame, making it ideal for small-to-medium sized rooms. Or opt for the VELUX 3in1 roof window that features three sashes and will give you wide, panoramic views from your room.

With so many options to choose from let VELUX help you embrace more natural light. To request your free design proposal, visit velux.co.uk/design