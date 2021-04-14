We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Country style and utility rooms go hand in hand. Are you looking for country utility room ideas? You’ve come to the right place. A simple approach with good storage and quality features are key to pulling this classic utility room look.

From the units to the blinds and accessories and everything in between, every detail counts when it comes to this timeless style.

No matter how you use your space, or how much you have to store, take a look at our ideas that to help give your uninspiring utility room a ‘country chic’ makeover Downton Abbey’s Mrs Carson would be proud of.

Want more on utility rooms? Check out our utility room channel for all your needs

Country utility room ideas

1. Embrace the colours of nature

Keep the look understated but undeniably country with a coat of glorious forest green on the walls. The serene yet striking shade pairs beautifully with natural wooden cabinets and worktops to create a grounding country vibe. Choose classic white enamel storage caddies and fittings to keep the look clean and effortlessly coordinated.

2. Dress the decor with ticking stripes

Nothing says country-style quite like a classic ticking stripe. Use this faithful pattern to furnish your utility room to give the space an air of sophistication. Match the dominant colour of the pattern to your kitchen cabinet colour to keep the look cohesive. For on-trend navy choose brass fixtures and fittings to enhance the richness of the scheme.

3. Add stylish shutters

Shutters for dressing windows is the epitome of fine country-style. Smart wooden shutters are ideal for creating scullery chic. Keep the look understand yet smart by painting the shutters, cabinets and walls in a gradient scale of the same colour – keep the walls in the lightest shade, then choose a colour few shades darker for both the cabinets and the shutters. This painting scheme will help to add depth to the look, without having to use bold colours.

4. Decorate white goods with flower prints

Give bulky white goods a touch of country-style with the help of simple stickers. The blank canvas of white is the ideal place to add a decorative motif to soften the hardness of appliances. Team the look with floral print fabrics for under-cabinet curtains and textile accessories, to uniform the look. Make a skirt to pretty up the sink and provide hidden storage.

5. Use open shelves for boots and shoes

Use your utility room as the place to clean and store footwear as soon as they are removed. Leave just-cleaned shoes to air or dry on a sturdy trolley before you return them to storage. A small pair of steps doubles as a place to prop your foot when cleaning shoes.

6. Add flowers

Create an area where you can indulge your love of fresh flowers and arrange them beautifully. Fit shelves above the sink for storing flower room essentials such as scissors, string, gloves and glass stem vases, and display your country-style arrangements in pretty enamel jugs nearby.

Use the colourful blooms to inspire the decor. Add interest with a bright blind in a graphic floral print to inject a vibrant touch to enhance an otherwise neutral colour scheme.

7. Fit a ceramic utility butler sink

A country-style utility room isn’t complete without a traditional butler sink – best set into a chunky wooden work surface. These deep ceramic sinks are hard-wearing and large enough to cope with any utility room cleaning task. Combine with vintage-style kitchen mixer taps for a pleasing finish.

Make this signature sink the star of the show by dressing it to perfection. A decorative textile fashioned into curtains to conceal the storage below the worktops helps to frame the sink area. A few simple decorative objects, such as a vase of fresh lavender and a vintage-style enamel sign can help to add a perfect finishing touch.

8. Hide away ironing boards in an armoire

Keep ironing boards, brooms and vacuum cleaners out of sight in a dedicated cupboard. Choose a slim, classic country armoire to make essential storage feel more sophisticated. Hang up the feather duster and dustpan and brush on characterful wall hooks independently of the freestanding furniture piece.

9. Put up plentiful shelving

Organise your washing space with painted open shelves for folded linen and detergents. Paint basic wooden shelves in a classic cream to achieve a simple country look. The colour will provide a calming backdrop for natural linens, enamel storage caddies and attractive bottled laundry products

10. Fashion a display area

One of the most pleasing qualities of having a dedicated utility space is that you can show off the finer details. With chic storage solutions such as glass Kilner jars, porcelain bottles and enamelware why hide it all away behind closed doors. Use open shelving to house beautifully decanted cleaning products and simple decorative accessories. Fit the shelving above the sink so that you can keep everything you need to hand.

Larger items such as boxes of washing powder can be stowed away in classic enamel containers or cupboards nearby.

11. Opt for a built-in utility cupboard

Create a laundry area with a built-in cupboard to make best use of the space, painted in creamy shades of buttermilk. This one has an extending shelf to act as a worktop.

12. Conceal appliances with a curtain

Make a simple curtain to hide unattractive appliances or unorganised storage under a counter top. Sew a curtain with a narrow casing at the top and thread on to a net curtain wire or café rod. Not only will this idea instantly hide a bulky electrical appliance, it will also help to add a decorative touch through a thoughtful patterned fabric.

13. Incorporate a pet bed

A combination of built-in open shelving and drawers turns the smallest cubby hole into a utility area with space for a pet bed beneath.

14. Tile a utility splashback with glazed brick tiles

Tile the splashback above the sink in your utility space with glazed brick tiles for a classic country look. Combine with white walls, a marble worktop and a traditional-style mixer tap. A wooden shelf, fitted just above the tiles, finishes the look and provides a handy place to display decorative pieces, and beautifully packaged laundry and cleaning products.