I'm a professional interior stylist and these are the things I always include in a modern country-style utility room

Dubbed the engine room of the home, utilities have come a long way from the boring storage rooms of old. These days they may be just as functional, but they’re also an extension of the rest of your home, with stylish décor and clever design details that make it a room to show off rather than hide away, whatever its shape or size.

Factor in a modern country aesthetic, which takes its inspiration from rural life, and you’ll have a utility room full of relaxed yet elegant charm that makes laundry day a pleasure and that you’ll enjoy spending time in. I style homes for magazine and campaign shoots for a living so I've seen my fair share of gorgeous utility room ideas.

From made-to-measure storage to beautiful tiles and laundry additions, I’ve listed some key features I'd always include to give you the modern utility of dreams…

1. Space-saving airer

(Image credit: @summerhouse style for Yester Home / Chris Snook Photography)

Keep your utility floor free of chunky airers and opt for a hanging or wall-hung version instead, which can be pulled up and down as needed. These days you can find them in plenty of different styles too, from blonde Scandi-style wood to designs with period-look brass pulleys.

Consider where to hang your clothes airer so as to keep it out of the way – like this one which has been tucked neatly over the worktop in line with the base cabinetry run.

2. Open shelving

(Image credit: @summerhouse style for Yester Home / Chris Snook Photography)

Utility rooms have always been practical but nowadays they’re getting much more attention in terms of décor, resulting in stylish spaces to display even the most basic of goods in an attractive fashion.

Modern country utility rooms, for example, often have open shelving as one of the key features, and much like a kitchen you can use them to display everything from storage boxes to washing powder and pet treats. Decant cleaning goods into smart glass jars and line up on a shelf so they’re easy to reach and you can easily see when you need to stock up.

3. Smart storage

(Image credit: @summerhousestyle for Yester Home / Chris Snook Photography)

Just because your utility is likely to house everything from the washing machine and ironing board to the vacuum and pantry goods doesn’t mean it can’t look as stylish as any other room in your home. Invest in some bespoke cabinetry utility room storage ideas that can hide everything away, with in-frame Shaker-style doors to emphasise that classic modern-country vibe.

Don’t be afraid to take your cabinetry right up to the ceiling in order to fit stacked appliances – it means you won’t have to bend down so often when doing the laundry. Elevate the look with metallic knobs and handles and why not hang an under-cupboard rail to hang garments once they’re ironed?

4. Practical flooring

(Image credit: @summerhousestyle for Yester Home / Chris Snook Photography)

It may not be the largest of rooms, but it still needs to be able to withstand heavy traffic, meaning a functional utility flooring ideas are essential. Something that’s easy to wipe clean is a good idea being that most utility rooms will incorporate a sink and splashes are likely – plus if it’s used to store muddy boots then it’s the most practical option.

Opt for classic choices, such as ceramic or porcelain tiles, and ensure they are moisture-resistant to safeguard your flooring from damp, steam and water.

5. Roomy sink

(Image credit: @summerhousestyle for Yester Home / Chris Snook Photography)

For a modern country look, you can’t beat the charm of a butler sink, especially one in a standout material like this elegant veined marble. The beauty of a butler sink is that they’re usually a bit wider than a normal basin, making them ideal for hand-washing clothes (or the dog!).

Plus, a dedicated utility sink has loads of benefits – not least that it frees up your kitchen sink – and paired with a tap with a pull-out spray makes another practical utility addition.

Get the look

John Lewis Wall-Fixed Bamboo Airer £65 at John Lewis This genius space saving airer is both stylish and practical. Feilanduo Seagrass Belly Basket £12 at Amazon These folding belly baskets are great for quickly stowing laundry supplies neatly Habitat Food Storage Jar £6 at Argos These storage jars with the round lid are a fun statement for decanting cleaning suppplies

These ideas are sure to create a beautiful country-style utility room that inspires you to get chores done. Will you be recreating any of them in your home?