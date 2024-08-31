These 5 buys for your utility room are the ultimate organisation hacks for a September reset

Utility rooms are one of the rooms in your home where organisation is key. In an area where practicality comes first, making sure it's neat and tidy and everything is stored to perfection will make your life ten times easier. These 5 budget utility room buys will make that happen.

When it comes to looking for utility room storage solutions, it can be tempting to go for the aesthetically-pleasing choices that will give you the dream Instagram-ready set-up. But often times these might not actually be the best option for your space and will result in much more time needed to keep your utility organised on a daily and weekly basis.

Let's face it, none of us have time to dedicate part of our weekend to constantly sorting and tidying our utilities. Storage solutions that actually make life easier and work for our daily lives are key, and making sure they're affordable is even more important. A utility isn't front and centre in your home, so saving that money for more aesthetic home updates will make more sense. We've rounded up 5 of our favourite budget utility room buys that get the Ideal Home stamp of approval, ready just in time for your September back-to-school reset.

1. Make laundry day easy

The Joseph Joseph laundry basket is an Ideal Home team favourite. It's hard to go wrong with any Joseph Joseph picks to organise your small utility room or kitchen (we recently spotted Ruth Langsford's kitted-out sink), but this will make laundry days considerably simpler.

With 90L of space, you won't have to worry about your laundry basket getting full too quickly. When it comes to taking your laundry from the bedroom to the utility, you can simply lift out the section you need (light or dark) and carry it downstairs. It keeps the different loads organised and will save your back when carting it to the washing machine. Dare we say revolutionary?

Joseph Joseph Tota Trio 90L Laundry Basket £120 at Dunelm

2. Transform your broom storage

A utility room is the perfect place to store larger cleaning items that don't really have a spot anywhere else in the home. Whether that's a broom, duster or even your vacuum cleaner, finding a way to organise them will make your home feel much tidier.

While a full-length cupboard is the dream, if you aren't renovating your utility room and still want a way to store them then a broom-mop wall holder will be a great budget utility room fix.

3. Create an aesthetically-pleasing space

One of the most budget-friendly utility room buys that makes the biggest difference are jar labels. If you want your utility room to look pretty as well as be super organised then decanting cleaning products into jars will be the simple trick you need.

Getting rid of unsightly packaging and instead filling your shelves with aesthetically pleasing glass jars will give you that perfect farmhouse look. Adding handwritten labels will be the finishing touch while also making it easy to see what's inside.

Minimalist Laundry Room Labels Set £6.99 at Amazon

4. Keep things hidden with baskets

Angela Scanlon recently gave us the best pantry organisation hack which involved using wooden crates as storage bins instead of individually decanting every item, saving you so much time when it comes to restocking.

We love this idea for your utility room too - whether it's for extra microfiber cloths, additional coffee pods or even laundry pods, your utility room will automatically look neater with baskets filling the shelves.

KIRIGEN Nesting Wood Crates with Handles £41.99 at Amazon

5. Create extra storage with a trolley

If a full utility room renovation isn't within budget but you still need a quick fix for adding lots of storage, then a trolley is the way to go.

Moveable trolleys are one of our favourite organisation hacks for small spaces. They allow flexibility on where they're placed so that you can move between your utility room and kitchen with ease. We love using these for cleaning products as you can push it around the downstairs of your home without needing to do multiple trips to pick things up. Your cleaning routine is about to get so much smoother.

simpa 3 Tier Metal Multipurpose Wheeled Storage Tray Cart £21.99 at Amazon

FAQs

How should you organise a utility room?

Organising a utility room can be tricky. They're notoriously small spaces yet they're a room that we rely so heavily on to house extra kitchen and cleaning essentials, as well as our laundry. In short, a lot is going on in a utility room so there's no shame if yours doesn't look Instagram-ready. But if you want to make it a bit easier to navigate them these organisation rules will help.

'Organising a utility room efficiently can make tasks easier and keep the space functional. If your space is organised, the cleaning of your utility room will be so much easier. These are my tips to help you organise your utility room effectively,' explains Gervaise Ovin, professional cleaner at Wecasa.

'Divide the utility room into zones based on the type of items stored or the tasks performed. For example, have a laundry zone, a cleaning supplies zone, and an ironing storage zone,' she continues.

'Then, maximise storage by making use of the walls and ceiling by incorporating hanging space and shelves. Level up your wall shelves by choosing ones with built-in towel bars for example and install a hanging airer. Use hooks or pegboards to hang mops, ironing boards and brooms on the walls.'

Which utility room life-saver are you going to be hitting 'buy' on?