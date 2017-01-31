Whether you want to add drama with bright cottage florals or soften a look with delicate spring blossoms, decorating with spring colours is a sure-fire way to dust away the winter blues and breathe new and uplifting life into your rooms.
First think about your ideal palette; as always with stylish mother-nature, the typical spring colour shades work well whichever combination you choose, so it’s easy to find a scheme that will wake up your room and suit your taste.
For conventional schemes, why not stick to neutral tones in your living room but lift the look with fresh spring greens and washed whites for a gentle contrast? Spring border shades of soft pink, creamy yellow and dewy blue are soothing and pretty choices for bedrooms. Or, for those who prefer vivid looks, more vibrant combinations such as primrose purple, daffodil and woodland bluebell will welcome the new season into your home with cheery spirit.
Pattern can play a big part in spring decorating too, as you can use natural motifs in floral, leaf and animal designs to bring bright and breezy comfort and individual character to your decor. Curtains with large-scale blooms will pack a visual punch or a bouquet-covered sofa will make a fabulous focal point and be an inspiration starter for your cheerful scheme.
With furniture, keep the look light and fluid, and use materials that won’t distract from gentle colour and pattern. Modern light beech pieces will add a Scandi touch; white or eggshell finishes are timeless and elegant; or if you need a little depth, opt for warmer tones with oak furniture or flooring.
Lastly, find the right accessories to really set the spring tone – go for objects that share an accent colour to keep the look effortlessly chic and work in specific spring themes like birds and new buds, and display plenty of happy flowers to finish off the refreshing look.
Plant some greenery
Boost a white scheme with plenty of natural foliage and greenery for a simple way to add spring colour. Bringing natural elements into your space is all you need to herald the start of the new season – on top of all the plants here, the log side table provides an extra ‘au naturel’ dimension to this elegant conservatory.
Say it with flowers
Create a romantic vibe with flowing florals in a beautiful, large-scale pattern. A powdery pastel colour palette lends this gorgeous bedroom a calming feel, with the pale-pink upholstery the perfect partner to the creams, blues and lilacs in the wallpaper. Aqua-coloured accessories pull everything together by providing a little contrast.
Paint it blue
Lift your mood and your scheme with a pastel-blue hue that would make it impossible to be in a morning grump. A colour like this is reminiscent of warm blue skies in the early days of spring and its soothing properties are not to be underestimated. Go for pale-pink floral accessories for a truly seasonal look.
Work with a beautiful view
Give subtle nods to the spring theme in a room that enjoys a fabulous view – the aim is to complement the beautiful vista, rather than shift the focus. A delicate floral fabric on the sofa makes it feel like spring all year round. Meanwhile hopping bunnies on the curtains are enough to put a spring in your step.
Be adventurous with pattern
Fill your hallway with joyous jungle prints that will remind you of warmer days to come every time you step through the door. Bold patterns like these demand a certain level of interiors bravery, but they look amazing. The door curtain is a striking pairing with the wallpaper, and works really well because the colours in the fabric are matched by the greens in the wallpaper.
Change your accessories
Take a seasonal approach to decorating by updating your accessories so that they suit the time of year. Nature-inspired prints, pretty daffodil pots or pastel colours are easy ways to inject a bit of life into your kitchen scheme. White is an ideal backdrop, and looks really fresh with these fun spring colours and motifs.
Create the perfect balance
Pair green and blue together for the ultimate in natural-inspired decor – think a walk in the park with lush green grass and bright blue skies. The secret to making this living room work is getting the right proportions of each colour. While blue and green are the obvious colours here, white is used abundantly to lighten the look. Balancing the mix of block colour and pattern is also the key to this refreshing scheme.
Go for spring motifs
Cheer up your dining room with playful and pared-down prints. Mix soft pastel patterns with muted plains. Tablecloths, tea towels and seat pads in different nature-inspired prints freshen this cool blue scheme letting the rustic dining table sing with colour. The striped blind at the window lets the sunshine filter through creating an uplifting and airy atmosphere.
Adopt a neutral approach
Get the linear look with an elegant sofa and tall display cabinet in soft chalky tones set in front of delicate paisley wallpaper, then layer up refreshing lime and earthy toned cushions. Botanical prints and sprays of fresh flowers add interest and seasonal touches.
Make ferns your theme
Calmer than florals, fern prints are the perfect choice if you want to inject classic pattern into a scheme. Start with neutral flooring, upholstery and paintwork, then add wow with an oversized fern-print wallpaper in a zingy green. Teamed with white and yellow accessories, the finished look is super fresh and uplifting.
Add colour to your home office
Get set for spring with a mix of pretty pastels, hyacinth pink and some cheery bird details. This plain oyster backdrop is a perfect shade to lift with pops of spring colour such as green enamel storage and a forget-me-not blue task lamp. Bird motifs are a charming way to add spring character; this decorative wall clock gives the chirpy scheme a fun focal point.
Let spring into your bathroom
Take country classic stripes and refresh with spring pastel shades in soft pebble, pink and blue. Team luxurious fluffy towels with handmade tote bags in practical cotton for a beautiful bathroom. A peg rail and vintage accessories will add country cottage appeal.
Opt for florals
Cottage garden floral prints will add a cheerful lift to your hallway. Open the door to a bright and airy space. Contrast white panels and furniture with a blowsy door curtain and cheery lampshade to bring a sense of the outdoors in from the moment you walk through the door. Classic white wood furniture will keep your look timeless and elegant.
Be free as a bird
Bird-themed wallpaper in candy colours will make a modern bedroom scheme sing with life. This etched illustrative pattern keeps the busy pattern subtle allowing the simple Scandi-style bed get set for spring with plenty of pink and yellow. Decorative door knobs jazz up the simple retro cabinet that sits perfectly in this laid-back scheme.
Spring clean your bedroom
Let colourful fabrics take centre stage in a simple yet sophisticated country bedroom. Tongue and groove panelling and weathered wood furniture create the perfect backdrop for colourful Artisan prints. Think woodland charm with richer hues and strong patterns like this charming rustic headboard fabric full of florals, berries and cute creatures.
Dine with tulips
Put your own twist on the spring colour palette with simple forget-me-not blue and white. Pale blue evokes the freshness of the sky and is said to encourage productivity so where better to use it than a busy kitchen diner? White is a traditional highlight and will balance the look and improve the sense of space. Marry the look together with matching chair covers and roman blinds in fabric filled with pretty iris heads and tulips for an elegant and grown-up finish.
Stand out with bud green
Combine new bud shades and bold pattern to create a bright and inviting spring room. This zesty green sofa sets the scene and is layered with an assortment of different cushions in a mix of bright colours and pattern. Painted wood floors and panelled walls create a cabin inspired backdrop, while a pretty floral rug is a cheerful addition and an ideal finish for this fresh look.
Will you be embracing the trend for decorating with a delightful spring palette? Let us know your thoughts on these bright and beautiful schemes.