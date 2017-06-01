Jobs to do in the garden in June

Ideal Home shows you the jobs to do in the garden during June, from cutting back hedges and deadheading plants to harvesting and sowing salad and herbs

From cutting back hedges and deadheading plants to harvesting and sowing salad and herbs, find plenty to do in the garden in June with these simple jobs. The start of summer signals long days and heaps of sunlight, making it the perfect time to do a spot of gardening. Remember to keep on top of weeds by hoeing regularly in these dry conditions. So, what other gardening jobs should we be doing in June?

1. Lift tulip bulbs



June 21 is the longest day of the year, and the extra light and warmth encourages the garden to grow. Take softwood cuttings and collect ripe seeds of any flowers you want to grow again next year. Tulip bulbs can also be lifted now, or replanted in a cool, dark spot.

2. Snip, sow and dry herbs

Pick and sow herbs. They’re so easy to grow, whether in beds, borders, containers or on windowsills. Herbs grow best with full sun and light, well-drained, moisture-retentive, fertile soil with plenty of organic matter incorporated.

MPU 01 Desktop

3. Cut lavender for drying

If you are thinking about drying your own lavender to make into fragrant pillows and sachets for your drawers and wardrobes, you need to pick the flowerheads before they open – that way, your lavender should retain its strong scent and vivid purple colour.

Tie a bunch from the base of the stems with a rubber band and hang in a cool, dark and dry place like an under-stairs cupboard or garage. Leave it for two to four weeks, then it should be ready to use.

4. Stake and support climbers

Pick food crops as they ripen; if you leave them too long, they may bolt. Plants will be growing on strongly this month, so keep an eye on them and provide support or tie in climbers so they can continue to develop and carry their crops.

MPU 02

Ideally, you should put any supports – such as bamboo canes – in place before you plant. If you need to put supports up near a wall or fence, place them around 5cm away.

5. Harvest and sow salads

Cut-and-come-again lettuces, mizzen, rocket and mustard are great options. Snip with scissors, then watch them regrow. As you pick others salads to eat, sow more, to provide you with a constant supply throughout the summer.

6. Put out exotic plants

Potted exotics can be fully brought out into the garden. Cannas are a good option for planing out. Place them in a sunny, sheltered spot I’m prepared, fertile, well-drained soil. Their foliage makes a strong statement and they will flower from July to October.

7. Deadheading and cutting back

Extend the flowering season of your garden by deadheading and cutting back plants once they have flowered; it may sound brutal but the action will in fact encourage the plants to grow back and to flower again.

8. Cut back beech hedging

Start pruning any trained fruit trees and bushes. Before you start cutting your beech hedges and clipping any evergreen hedging, check for any nesting birds; at Highgrove, the clipping and cutting does not begin until July, to leave wildlife in peace for as long as possible.

9. Transplant winter crop seedlings

Although early June can be quite wet, night frosts should be well and truly over and any winter crop seedlings can be safely transplanted out into your vegetable beds.

10. Check for bee swarms

Insects thrive at this time of year. Check for honeybee swarms – in most cases, the bees shouldn’t bother you if you don’t bother them, but if the nest is causing a real problem, the British Bee Keepers’ Association can put you in contact with a bee collector, who will usually take away the swarm free of charge.

MPU 03 Ideal Home newsletter Sign up to our newsletter for style and decor inspiration, house tours, project advice and more Your email address: Sign Up

Dealing with an ant infestation? Read: How to get rid of ants.

Happy gardening!