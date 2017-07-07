Retro bargains are at the heart of this Victorian terrace in Hove

The owners' talent for sniffing out great designs that don't cost the earth has helped them transform their home on a budget

The interior of this Victorian end-of-terrace in Hove is proof that it’s possible to create a Nordic inspired Mid-Century interior without spending a fortune. ‘We moved in seven years ago, when our eldest son was just a baby,’ say the owners. ‘The house was structurally sound, but it needed a complete internal overhaul.’

The inside was in a pretty basic state. ‘The previous owners were going to rent it out,’ say the couple, ‘so they had started doing it up, but in the middle of the project, they changed their minds and decided to sell it instead. They had painted all the walls in a very unflattering, thick magnolia, so we had to repaint the whole house. They hadn’t done anything about the floors, so we ripped up the ugly old carpets to reveal the original wooden floorboards, which we sanded and varnished.’

The pair updated the kitchen and bathroom, and painted every room in white, creating a perfect backdrop for their Scandi-inspired furniture and monochrome accessories. ‘Our style is an eclectic mix of Scandi, Mid-Century and bohemian, and always to the max,’ they say. ‘We can’t do minimal – when we see a free space, we always start to wonder what we can put there!’

When it comes to furniture, the owners have made it a mission to root out bargains. ‘We don’t pay top price for anything!’ they say. ‘Almost everything was bought on eBay or from Ikea, and we’ve even found some amazing stuff in Aldi.’

Living room

The house has high ceilings, which give an incredible feeling of space, and it’s full of original features. ‘As we’re end-of-terrace, we’re a good metre and a half wider than the other terraced properties on the street,’ say the couple. In the living room, this extra width means that there is ample space for the Ercol furniture.

Living room corner

Unlike the original period features elsewhere, the fireplace in the living room dates from the 1930s. ‘We hated the fireplace when we first moved in, but now we really love it. It still surprises me how great it looks with our Mid-Century furniture.’

Kitchen

The kitchen has a young and fun feel with triangles the main theme here. The tiles feature various sizes and styles of triangle, and the shape is mirrored in the wall paint above. Greenery and textiles add lively flashes of colour.

Dining area

In the dining room, the pair got creative. They painted the walls in mountain-inspired shapes and made the bench seat (against the back wall) from two Ikea Kallax toy storage units. ‘We also painted the geo “rug” onto the floorboards after a fruitless search for a floor covering with the right colours. It was a big gamble, because it’s pretty much permanent, but we mapped it out on the computer first, so we were fairly confident about it.’

Snug

‘We love this squishy sofa,’ say the owners. ‘We bought it on eBay for just £26.99, which was definitely an auction win.’ An innovative light fitting was created by hanging a plug-in pendant from an Ikea shelf bracket.

Corner writing desk

In the same room is this handy corner, which can be used as a study or workspace. White walls and furniture keep everything looking fresh and bright while giving prominence to the period fireplace.

Main bedroom

Muted pinks and mint greens create a soothing bedroom scheme that’s neutral enough to accommodate a variety of colours and prints.

Boys’ bedroom

A local carpenter made the bunk beds. ‘It’s a great piece of furniture, as it gives the boys plenty of space to play,’ say the owners. The bunk beds have floating ceilings and recessed lighting for a truly bespoke touch.

Boys’ bedroom corner

The rainbow theme on the shelves matches the chairs in the boys’ bedroom. White provides the perfect background to the bright colours.

Bathroom

The owners used spare landing space to enlarge their bathroom, so they could squeeze in a bathtub.

This house tour originally appeared in Style at Home, July 2017.

Image credits: James French