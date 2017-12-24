Step inside this three-bed Seventies terraced home in Surrey

The owners of this Seventies build have designed a fresh scheme that is contemporary and clean

The owners had previously been living in a one-bedroom flat, which was fine for the two of them, but once their daughter was born, more living space went to the top of their wish list. ‘I’d hoped to find a three-bedroom house we could grow into, but there wasn’t much in our budget around this area,’ they say. They spotted this house online and when it came to having a look at the place, it just ticked every box. It was in a lovely location and the perfect size. ‘Inside was quite dingy and old-fashioned, but the layout was great and I could absolutely see us living here. We immediately made an offer and as luck would have it, within hours, we had an offer made on our flat. I feel like the house was meant to be ours.’

Exterior

‘I’m a super organised person and I love to plan. In a few weeks while the sale was going through, I pulled together moodboards for every room, pinning down exactly how the interiors would work. By the time we actually moved in, I was more than ready to start working on the house and there was definitely a massive amount to do.’

Living room

The living room features brushed metallic champagne finishes, which give the space a sophisticated glamour and work well with subtle creams and beiges. A large mirror is a brilliant way to add drama, light and polish to any room.

Bathroom

‘The bathroom was the most urgent project, but I already had everything for the new suite ordered and the builder was lined up to start work. Within 24 hours, he’d arrived to rip out the old fittings and start on the renovation. We had no bathroom for the first week or so, which was tough, as my daughter was just a few months old. Friends and family helped out, so we managed. But getting it finished was sheer heaven.’

Dining room

After that, we worked our way through the rest of the house. Just preparing the rooms for redecorating was a big task. As well as having to strip off lining paper, there were ugly, exposed pipes to box in and defunct central heating vents in the walls and ceilings to cover and plaster over. ‘We’re very hands-on, so we did a lot of the hard work ourselves and were lucky enough to have masses of help from friends and family. Between all of us, we tackled decorating, tiling and DIY jobs, including laying new flooring everywhere. It meant that things too a bit longer, as we’ve had to do everything in our spare time, but its definitely saved us a lot of money.’

The round table is perfect for this small dining area as the glass top and chrome frame keep the look light.

Buy now: Radiator cover, Screwfix

Kitchen

The only room that didn’t need much attention was the kitchen. ‘We painted the walls and fitted new flooring. But the units themselves are fairly new and look fine, so we haven’t had to spend much at all. My only regret is that we didn’t change the wall tiles, which aren’t really my taste. But with so much else to work on, it just wasn’t a priority.’

‘The classic units and wood worktops are just right. I’m delighted with the tile-effect laminate floor.’

Ideal Home newsletter Sign up to our newsletter for style and decor inspiration, house tours, project advice and more Your email address: Sign Up

Buy now: Laminate flooring, Homebase

Bedroom

The owner really loved designing and planning the rooms and really wanted to make sure there was a mix of styles. ‘I go for light, subtle shades and Scandi simplicity, but I’m also into the country look, as well as comfy, cosy textures and fabrics. Plus, I’m a bit of a magpie, so there has to be a touch of sparkle in there. When it comes to Christmas, I like my house to feel glamorous but festive and cosy. I’m a big fan of natural greenery with white and silver, and I love candlelight.’

Buy now: Paint, Light + Space matt emulsion, Dulux at B&Q

Child’s room

This child’s room is all about fun and pretty shapes. The gold heart feature wall stops the room from feeling too twee.

‘We were definitely on a budget but, luckily, I’m in my element when I’m shopping and bargain-hunting for the house. Some pieces are second-hand from Gumtree and eBay. I’ve picked up fantastic deals at high-street shops as well. I try to take advantage of the sales and always know exactly what I’m after. Compromise isn’t an option for me, so I just keep looking until I find the right item at an affordable price.’

Video Of The Week

‘It’s taken around 18 months of hard work to finally transform our home and it’s just perfect. Now I’m ready to relax and appreciate what we’ve achieved. I’m looking forward to the three of us spending a lovely family Christmas here together.’