The humble bedside table is a busy piece of bedroom furniture, providing perching space for lighting, an alarm clock and reading matter. Stretching to shelves, drawers or cupboards for more substantial storage space in some cases.
So what exactly makes the best bedside table? There’s a bedside table solution to suit all styles and size of bedroom. Both factors, style and size, feature heavily in the decision making process for purchasing this important bedroom staple.
Do bedside tables have to match?
There’s no right or wrong answer, it’s ultimately a matter of personal taste. It’s just that a pair is the more traditional approach to bedside tables but that doesn’t mean it’s the only way.
The matching pair is favourable because it makes more of a star of a central bed, bringing order and balance to a decorating scheme. It helps to align the symmetry of the room, which can help to give the space a better sense of purpose. But if you are short on space, you might not have the room to accommodate two – in which case one is sufficient.
Perhaps your lifestyle choices means you don’t require two, so don’t feel because the ‘rules’ suggest you have to buy a pair – in this instance it could be a complete waste of money.
Beside tables are now more commonly sold as individual pieces of furniture, rather than as a pair or in complete furniture sets – as was the case in days gone by. Being sold as a stand alone piece allows shoppers the freedom to tailor their bedroom decor specifically to their needs.
If opting for a matching pair you could keep the look cohesive with matching wardrobes and chests of drawers for full-on co-ordination. Alternatively you could go for mismatching for a more relaxed feel.
What if you don’t have the room for a bedside table?
Mix things up with a wall-mounted bedside table design. These modern designs free up floor space and make even the smallest of bedrooms feel more spacious and well thought out. A simple wall-mounted design provides a plinth for bedtime essentials, without taking up valuable space.
Padma Bedside Table, John Lewis & Partners
It's no wonder this exquisite design is a trending piece from the new season collection. It's the attention to detail that makes it so appealing – from the beautiful brass detailing to the captivating groove detailing on the front of the drawers.
Designed by the in-house Design Studio, the Padma range highlights the rich and earthy tones of its acacia wood construction – highlighted by the cutwork details on the drawers.
The generous two drawer storage unit rests on subtly moulded, splayed solid wooden legs to offer industrial, yet sophisticated styling accent. No assembly required.
Dimensions: H60 x W35 x D42cm
Padma 2 Drawer Beside Table, £199, John Lewis & Partners
Copenhagen Floating Bedside Table, Argos
Bucking the trend for bedside tables with legs is this brilliant floating design at Argos. The single drawer unit is mounted to the wall to allow for free space below.
This smart design is ideal for smaller rooms that are crying out for a minimal look to help the space feel just a little bit bigger. Floating tables are the perfect for space saving solution to any storage.
This simple drawer provides ample storage for evening reads and bits and bobs, but will encourage a clutter-free sleep environment – all important for a good night's sleep.
The two-tone oak-effect and white finish floating table offers a simple Scandi vibe to a bedroom decor.
Dimensions: H15 x W34.5 x D29.6cm
Copenhagen Flaoting Bedside Table, £32, Argos Home
Agatha Side Table, Loaf
This charming side table is pretty, petite and practical. and selling out fast, which is easy to see why.
The top is finished in a stylish parquet-style wood design to ensure when it's attractive from all angles. The design features one single small solid oak drawer to conceal bedside essentials. While a rattan magazine shelf below allows you to keep items out on display, be it your latest book or a much-loved trinket.
Dimensions: H63 x W40 x D40cm
Agatha Beside Table, £245, Loaf
Rauch Vereno Bedside Table, Furniture Choice
If you're looking for a more substantial bedside table design then this simple yet stylish design is ideal. The low height design offers a contemporary vibe, best suited to a modern low bed frame.
The square cabinet features two deep drawers to house all manner of accessories to keep at hand – and even clothes storage if space is limited for separate storage units. This design requires full home assembly.
Dimensions: H38 x W50 x D37cm
Rauch Vereno Beside Table, £79.99, Furniture Choice
Bumble Side Table, Habitat
This rounded lacquered wood design is perfect for a more contemporary interior.The quirky round top is gently supported by softly rounded legs. The cutout portion provides a shelf to offer a practical storage solution for books and more, with no drawer front to keep the design modern and minimalist.
In true Habitat fashion, the Bumble side table is available in a variety of pleasing colours to ensure there’s a hue to suit all homes. No assembly required.
Dimensions: H56 x W40 x D40cm
Bumble Side Table in Grey, £80, Habitat
Hastings Bedside Tables, M&S
These compact side tables are sold as set – a great price for two well made pieces. The Hastings tables are expertly crafted from sustainable wood, to provide sturdy and long lasting furniture solutions.
The small tables offer just enough of everything – surface space for a bedside lamp and a coaster for glasses of water. The small drawer is big enough to house belongings to have to hand, but not too bulky to add too much of a presence. Then a small shelf lower down to stack magazines and books for bedtime reading. A in a slender design that takes up minimal space beside the bed. No assembly required.
Dimensions: H56 x W31.5 x D32cm
Set of 2 Hastings Small Bedside Tables, £179, Marks & Spencer
Rattan Bedside Table, Beautify
Rattan is the material of the moment, meaning this bedside table boasts real style credentials.
The simple but stylish design features an ash wood veneer top sat upon slender tapered legs. A gold-effect knob adds the perfect finishing touch to this simple yet sophisticated side table.
The plentiful draw provides enough storage for bedside must-haves, all to be hidden out of view behind a stylish rattan frontage. This design is self-assembly.
Dimensions: H40 x W48 x D40cm
Rattan Beside Table, £99, Beautify
Studio Bedside Table, Cox & Cox
Brand new for this season at Cox & Cox is the Studio Bedside Table. With its contrasting metal iron frame with the natural wood finish of the drawers this design lends a luxe industrial feel to a decor.
The streamlined design provides space for stowing bedside essentials without the design feeling clunky and too imposing. The two-tone aesthetic of the design is perfectly suited to a neutral, pared back bedroom scheme. Requires some simple self assembly.
Dimensions: H50.5 x W40 x D40cm
Studio Beside Table, £175, Cox & Cox
Trysil Bedside Table, IKEA
When budget is high on the agenda you can't go wrong to head to IKEA. This simple white bedside table is a great buy if you're looking for a simple, stylish and most of all affordable nightstand solution.
The sturdy steel frame supports a particleboard top complete with drawer, finished in a gloss acrylic paint for a fresh look.
Low budget doesn't mean the bare minimum for storage in this case. This design features a sizeable drawer to conceal personal items, the top for things you need to hand and a handy shelf to house all other items.
Dimensions: H45 x W40 x D40cm
Trysil Bedside Table in White, £35, IKEA