The central focus to any bedroom is almost always the bed, so finding the best beds to suit our needs is a wise investment.

With so many smart and stylish designs on the market, choosing the right bed can be a tough decision. But we’re here to offer a helping hand with this big investment piece. Consider firstly which room you need a new bed for, and how you use the space.

In a master bedroom, a show-stopping four poster bed can really make a statement. For a teenager’s bedroom you might want a double bed so they can stretch out their growing frame, but one that still incorporates a storage element to keep it practical.

For guest bedrooms, consider a smart storage bed where you can hide away all manner of extra bedding, towels and more. It’s out of sight, out of mind.

Experts reveal a tidy bedroom helps to create a more beneficial sleep environment, meaning a clever storage solution is a winning choice for any bedroom.

There are so many different materials to consider, too. From timeless oiled wooden frames and luxe velvet upholstery to vintage inspired metal designs. Think about how timeless you want your bed to be.

Will you still love the on-trend mustard velvet bed frame two or three years from now? If the answer is yes, then of course be bold and choose the design that really speaks to you.

There are no hard and fast rules for buying a bed that best suits you. Other than the design making you feel happy and comfortable, obviously! Be inspired by our edit of the best beds on the market right now…