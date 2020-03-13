We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.
The central focus to any bedroom is almost always the bed, so finding the best beds to suit our needs is a wise investment.
With so many smart and stylish designs on the market, choosing the right bed can be a tough decision. But we’re here to offer a helping hand with this big investment piece. Consider firstly which room you need a new bed for, and how you use the space.
In a master bedroom, a show-stopping four poster bed can really make a statement. For a teenager’s bedroom you might want a double bed so they can stretch out their growing frame, but one that still incorporates a storage element to keep it practical.
For guest bedrooms, consider a smart storage bed where you can hide away all manner of extra bedding, towels and more. It’s out of sight, out of mind.
Experts reveal a tidy bedroom helps to create a more beneficial sleep environment, meaning a clever storage solution is a winning choice for any bedroom.
There are so many different materials to consider, too. From timeless oiled wooden frames and luxe velvet upholstery to vintage inspired metal designs. Think about how timeless you want your bed to be.
Will you still love the on-trend mustard velvet bed frame two or three years from now? If the answer is yes, then of course be bold and choose the design that really speaks to you.
There are no hard and fast rules for buying a bed that best suits you. Other than the design making you feel happy and comfortable, obviously! Be inspired by our edit of the best beds on the market right now…
Derwent Four Poster Bed, Habitat
Make a style statement in the bedroom with the Derwent oak four poster bed frame, new for 2020 designed by the in-house design studio. The modern country design comes complete with four generous under-bed storage drawers, super handy for storing extra bedding and blankets.
Crafted from oiled oak and oak veneer the new Derwent bed is a simple, clean lined design that emphasises the rich grains of the natural wood. It’s stylish yet timeless, meaning it’s an invest buy to see your home through the new decade of trends.
Also available in King size. Worth noting this design requires home assembly.
Dimensions H200 x W146.8 x L201cm
Derwent Oak Double 4 Poster Bed Frame, £1,200, Habitat
Lansdowne Bed, Made.com
This chic design is a true definition of smart storage. The upholstered and walnut design is super sleek in its presentation, but highly practical with its sizeable under-bed storage drawers on castors. Practical meets flawless contemporary design, win win.
This robust furniture piece is crafted from solid and engineered wood plus walnut veneer. Finished perfectly with a foam headboard in soft, durable grey fabric.
Ideal in a master bedroom to suit all tastes, or as a sophisticated choice for a teen's bedroom.
Also available in King size.
Dimensions H93 x W213 x D150cm
Lansdowne Double Bed with Storage, £799, Made.com
Mila Bed, Marks & Spencer
Sleeping beauty! The Mila bed is dreamy on so many levels.
First note of appreciation is for the appearance. Stunning in the dreamy Blush linen-feel fabric upholstery. This shade of pink is very on-trend, and easy to live with as an accent colour for bedrooms. Contemporary gentle curves and a smart three button headboard give the Mila design a sophisticated modern feel.
The second shout out goes to the price point, a very modest amount we feel for a quality M&S in-house design.
Also worth noting this lush design comes in a standard single size and 4ft Small Double, ideal for teenagers wanting to upgrade their kid beds. And of course it comes as a King Size.
Dimensions H111 x W150 x L204cm
Mila Double Bed, £299, Marks & Spencer
Beaumont Four Poster Bed, The White Company
We had to pick the four poster bed made famous by Instagram. This elegant metal bed makes a fashionable statement. The dainty frame stops the design feeling too overwhelming – a potential danger when choosing a four-poster bed.
The contemporary framework joins in the middle to create a stunning centrepiece.
The statement bed is available in a black powder and classic white coated metal finish – to offer a style for all decors. Available in either double or King size.
It's worth noting that this design requires home assembly.
Dimensions H227 x W144.5 x L197.5cm
Beaumont Four Poster Double Bed, £795, The White Company
Wild Coast Wooden Bed, Benson For Beds
You don’t need to live in the country to embrace a rustic farmhouse look for your home – simply choose the right furniture pieces. Such as this hearty wooden bed.
The rustic wooden design features two handy under-bed storage drawers, with country classic cupped metal handles. The drawers feel like that of a charming country dresser, decoratively different to most under-bed storage solutions.
Despite the drawers the high-quality brushed pine bed frame is still raised off the floor, providing enough space underneath for even more storage.
The homely design features a sprung slatted base for enhanced comfort, so its just about how it looks.
Available in double and King sizes.
Dimensions H120 x W149 x L206cm
Wild Coast Wooden Double Bed Frame, £359.99, Bensons for Beds
Rattan Bed Frame, John Lewis & Partners
The natural beauty of rattan is being celebrated in interiors in a big way for 2020. This stylish offering from John Lewis & partners is the ideal centrepiece for a traditional, farmhouse-inspired bedroom. The stunningly distinctive design oozes vintage appeal, while retaining a contemporary edge.
Made predominantly from solid American white oak with a touch of robust MDF, its airy, curved cane headboard offers a contrast against the solid, smooth lines of the frame.
Available in Oak and Black. The paired-back Oak version is finished in a matt lacquer for durability, while the Black design has a striking painted finish.
Dimensions H102 x W151.5 x D209.5cm
Rattan Double Bed Frame, £599, John Lewis & Partners
Hadley Ottoman Bed, Furniture Village
Divan beds are no longer thought of as outdated, not when they have smart modern technology incorporated to make our lives easier. This practical divan design features an easy–open piston assisted lift mechanism, making it easy to access the generous storage space beneath the mattress.
An ideal choice for guest bedrooms, to keep everything stored out of sight.
The smart Hadley ottoman bedstead looks effortlessly beautiful. The design is stylish and contemporary, thanks to a tall buttoned headboard, luxurious upholstery and contemporary tapered legs.
Dimensions H130 x L210 x W139cm
Hadley Ottoman Double Bed Frame, £699, Furniture Village
Windsor Bed Frame, Joules at DFS
Understated, no. Impressive, yes. With its plush upholstery and Chesterfield-style buttoned headboard, this beautiful bed creates a wow factor for any bedroom.
This joyous bed design is upholstery in a vibrant shade of sunshine yellow – sure to brighten up even the dullest of bedrooms.
Fear not if yellow is too much, the sumptuous velvet upholstery is also on offer in Pink; Purple; Mushroom; Charcoal and Navy meaning there’s a shade to suit all tastes.
Dimensions H110 x W158 x D236cm
Windsor Double Bed, £999, Joules at DFS
Oliver Bed, Feather & Black
The best-selling Oliver Bed oozes an ever-so-charming vintage vibe. The signature design has had an update for 2020, it’s now available with no foot end in bronze.
The new design makes this classic design all the more practical for smaller rooms.
Maintaining the traditional dorm styling, the powder coated steel headboard features softly curved lines and intricate mouldings. The new bronze coating offers a contemporary chalky finish. Add bonus, the design doesn’t feature a centre leg – allowing for optimum under-bed storage space.
Also available in King and Super King sizes.
Dimensions H129 x W144 x L203cm
Oliver No End Double Bed, £400, Feather & Black
Provencale Ivory Bed, Laura Ashley
Laura Ashley is synonymous with French inspired furniture pieces, its therefore where we’d head for a bed of this style. The Provencale ivory bedstead is simply stunning with it’s elegant curved frame and linen upholstered headboard, footplate and both sides.
The country style bed features hand-applied patina and beautiful, intricate mouldings and visible hand-brushed strokes to enhance the decorative element. which looks great as a collection or used as individual pieces.
Dimensions H120 x W145 x L207cm
Provencale Ivory Double Bedframe, £1,295, Laura Ashley
Hemnes Bed Frame, IKEA
Sometimes you just want a simple, classic and timeless white wooden bed frame that doesn't cost the earth. And that is when you head to IKEA who do effortless and easy design at affordable prices.
This sturdy solid pine frame is a best-selling design at IKEA.
Nice to know also that the Hemnes bed frame is made from sustainably-sourced solid wood.
Adjustable bed sides allow you to use mattresses of different thicknesses, to accommodate all needs.
Dimensions H120 x W149 x L201cm
Hemnes Double Bed, £179, IKEA
Scandi Mid Century Wooden Bed, Dunelm
Because Scandi style is not going away anytime soon, thank goodness. The bedroom is the idea place to opt for this relaxed and comforting decor style. This simple yet stylish offer provides comfort and style in equal measure.
Crafted from solid rubberwood, the sturdy bed frame features solid wood slats and two centre feet for added strength and durability. the middle feet you can still have under-bed storage, but just take these into consideration when choosing your storage.
Finished in a clear lacquer this bedstead will make a classic, timeless addition to any bedroom.
Also available in Single and King size options.
Dimensions H100 x W142 x D204cm
Scandi Mid Century Wooden Double Bed, £199, Dunelm