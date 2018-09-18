From moody dark grey to light pastel grey, here we show you how to choose and update your bedroom with grey

If you’re looking for grey bedroom ideas, you’re in good company. On-trend grey is fast becoming the ‘new magnolia’ and seems to be everyone’s colour of choice when it comes to decorating. High-street and designer outlets have cottoned on to this and are bursting with grey in all its multiple gradations and across every conceivable product – the only difficulty will be deciding what’s right for you.

Take your style into consideration when planning a grey colour scheme. If you prefer a modern bedroom, you may want deeper, more dramatic shades of grey. Team them with metal and glass for an industrial edge. In a country, vintage or traditional bedroom scheme, bring in gentle powdery tones of blue or pink to temper the grey. One of the joys of decorating with grey is its sheer versatility – it looks great in absolutely any style of room as you will see with our grey bedroom ideas below.

1. Invite a cosy feel with warm greys

Make a room feel inviting with a warm grey that mixes well with other neutrals for a comfortable layered look. Tints of yellow can give these deeper greys a greenish hue, which touches of red can make them look brown through to purplish in some lights. Add pops of black, khaki or olive to green-tinted hues, or nude beige. With red warmed tones, try lilac or rose. Warmer greys can be used anywhere you want to create a cosy, enveloping feel – perfect for a north-facing room that needs the chill taking out of it.

2. Choose a chic combo

Muted and mellow, this chic combo gives pink a whole new gender-neutral identity. Whether you’re a fan of industrial chic, modern country, Scandi style or classic elegance, this colour pairing can be adapted to suit any taste. Blush pink and grey is such a delicate combo. Add luxe with pops of polish with metallics like gold, brass or copper which work well with this pairing. The trick is to treat them as a finishing touch to help lift the scheme and prevent it looking flat.

3. Choose the right shade of grey

Picking a grey for your walls is rather like choosing a white paint – there are far more to sift through than you might ever imagine. To get the best look for your space, try out plenty of samples on your walls and see how they work in different lights before committing. This soft grey sits beautifully with luxe cream furnishings and comforting textiles, creating a harmonious scheme.

4. Wow without colour

Grey is ideal for the colour shy, and easily creates beautiful schemes full of wow factor. This sumptuous room has no brights in sight, but is none the less for it. In fact, with the leafy print wallpaper, Gustavian headboard and amazing sunburst mirror, it’s a masterclass in decorating with grey.

5. Add zing with lime

Don’t feel that you have to ban bright colours from a grey room, though. With its neutral look, grey is super versatile and works well with many a block colour, as you can see in this stylish room with lime-green accents. Choose tactile fabrics and opulent furniture designs to make your scheme feel special – this chaise longue is definitely on our wish lists.

6. Give grey a rustic feel

Grey schemes can be totally sleek, but they can also be charmingly rustic. Immaculately painted walls don’t need to be paired with glossy furniture – distressed finishes look amazing, too. This room has a beautifully Scandi-country feel, and the ‘marshmallow’-like bedding and soft-coloured accessories keep the decor natural and relaxed.

7. Be inspired by hotel chic

If you love a hotel getaway, why not create some of the magic back at home. Signature pieces such as textural wallpaper, framed black and white prints and an upholstered headboard will make you feel like you’re on a city break every day of the week. In this stylish room, a mixture of subtle patterns and block greys act as a neutral base for the standout monochrome bed, which keeps the scheme classic and totally contemporary.

8. Search for the blue tones

Accessories such as cushions have a massive role to play despite their compact size. In this room, their impact is two-fold: first of all, the block-coloured blues pick out the blue tones in the grey wall paint; and secondly the hello cushion adds instant modern appeal. Not bad for such small objects.

9. Paint a subtle feature wall

In an eaves or attic bedroom, make decorative use of sloping walls and ceilings. In this room, a gentle grey has been used on the feature wall to offset the white paint used elsewhere. The contrast emphasises the lovely lines of the architecture, opening up what is quite a small space. Darker grey has been limited to lighting, bed and throw here, with exquisite touches of pattern on cushions and a primrose armchair that warms up the greys.

10. Take a simple – but effective – approach

If deep grey is a bit scary in a small bedroom, accessorise with it rather than decorating with it. This grey bedroom is actually a completely white room, but the luxurious velvet bed throw, cushions and smart Roman blind dominate the space. An open shelving unit positioned behind a bed can function as headboard and bedside tables as well as storage.

Carrington Collection bedding set, from £35, The White Company

11. Drape beautiful florals Pick mid grey for walls but keep ceiling and woodwork white for a sophisticated backdrop to a bedroom decorating scheme. Look for a modern take on the four poster bed – this darkwood version has something of the East about it. Soften the frame by draping with a silk or satin floral fabric – this one is in a pretty, toning pink.

12. Embrace a bygone era If you are going all out for glamour, pay attention to your headboard. Choose an ornate scrolling design that will set the benchmark for the rest of the decorating scheme – this one sports a burnished silver finish. Look for a wallpaper print that can emulate its ornate detailing and bring in mirrors and polished chrome lighting. Silver finishes have a natural affinity with lilac so use it as your accent shade on bedding.

