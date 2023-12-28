best selling bedroom essentials

Your bedroom is where you likely spend the most time and when it comes to bedroom essentials, you'll want the best, most covetable items to create a dreamy, calm space that promotes a restful night's sleep.

From the best mattress and stylish bedding to the best pillow, we've rounded up ten bedroom products that our stats show were the most popular in 2023. And we know they'll make your bedroom a comfortable sanctuary without scrimping on your bedroom style.

What's more, there are whopping Boxing Day deals on these items so bag your favourites quick snap.

Our star buy

Simba Hybrid mattress £599 at Argos £809 at Simba Sleep £899 at Amazon The Simba Hybrid Original mattress has been coined the 'Goldilocks' of the mattress world by our reviewers, with a sleep surface that's not too soft or too firm. Getting our vote for the best mattress overall in our buyer's guide, Simba's hybrid mattress employs pocket springs for support with a cushioned memory foam top layer, which is particularly comfortable for side and back sleeping. Plus, its hybrid construction means it's also great for sleepers of various weights.

The bedroom essentials to invest in

Like we said, most of these most popular bedroom essentials are currently on offer in the Boxing Day and January sales so act fast if you want to snap one of them up at a discounted price.