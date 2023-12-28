best selling bedroom essentials
Our most-loved bedroom essentials from the best mattress to the must-have pillows
Your bedroom is where you likely spend the most time and when it comes to bedroom essentials, you'll want the best, most covetable items to create a dreamy, calm space that promotes a restful night's sleep.
From the best mattress and stylish bedding to the best pillow, we've rounded up ten bedroom products that our stats show were the most popular in 2023. And we know they'll make your bedroom a comfortable sanctuary without scrimping on your bedroom style.
What's more, there are whopping Boxing Day deals on these items so bag your favourites quick snap.
Our star buy
The Simba Hybrid Original mattress has been coined the 'Goldilocks' of the mattress world by our reviewers, with a sleep surface that's not too soft or too firm. Getting our vote for the best mattress overall in our buyer's guide, Simba's hybrid mattress employs pocket springs for support with a cushioned memory foam top layer, which is particularly comfortable for side and back sleeping. Plus, its hybrid construction means it's also great for sleepers of various weights.
The bedroom essentials to invest in
Emma's entry-level all-foam mattress, the Emma Original mattress, is topped with a layer of cushioning memory foam, which our reviewers found super comfortable to sleep on. Although our reviewers said its soft foam construction and lack of pocket springs means it's not the best option for heavier sleepers or back and front sleepers who may need more support, its affordable price tag is hard to beat if you're looking for a bargain buy.
As one of the best pillows for side sleepers, the Simba Hybrid pillow has an adjustable fill which multiple testers found to be a genius concept for their various support needs. To make the pillow the correct height for you, simply add or remove the foam 'nanocubes'. This feature makes it just as suitable for back or front sleepers so it is a great all-rounder.
Panda's Hybrid Bamboo mattress has plenty going for it beyond its bamboo-infused foam top. Our reviewer found this mattress particularly cooling in comparison to her old memory foam mattress, thanks to its breathable open-cell foam layer. Plus, any tossing and turning from her husband was dampened by the two layers of memory foam and a pocket spring core, which meant her sleep was far less disturbed. Although it's not the most affordable option on the market, we think it's still well worth the investment.
With a nod to the global bedroom trend, Dunelm's Billie duvet cover and pillowcase set has been crafted with a gorgeous pinsonic design. Fully machine washable, the outer is crafted from 100% polyester but the reverse has a soft, crisp polycotton blend, perfect to keep you snug and cool in equal measure. If you're looking for a winning bedding set to help decorate a guest bedroom, look no further.
Emma's latest launch, the Luxe Cooling mattress, delivers a more breathable sleep than its predecessor, the now-discontinued Emma Premium mattress. Our reviewer said she 'instantly noticed the difference between the softer Emma Original mattress and the Medium-Firm Emma Luxe Cooling mattresses' in our sleep tests, noting that the Luxe felt 'supportive and cushioning'. The extra support that the pocket springs will be much appreciated by heavier-weight sleepers. Those springs are likely to give the hybrid mattress more longevity compared to an all-foam mattress.
If you're looking for a mattress topper with additional support and at a more affordable price point, we think Panda's The Topper is one of the best mattress toppers you can buy. It may not have springs like the Simba Hybrid topper, but its all-memory-foam construction regularly gets 5-star reviews. Our seasoned sleep testers found it slept cooler than many memory foam mattresses and its extra cushioning adds great support to a too-hard sleep surface.
Available in three firmness levels, Brook + Wilde's Ultima mattress is a true all-rounder; comfortable, supportive, and cool to sleep on, so there's an option for you whatever your sleep style or firmness preference. Our reviewer found that after a few nights on the Ultima mattress, her lower back pain was a thing of the past, and also praised the lack of motion transfer when her partner tossed and turned nearby. With all that in mind, this mattress offers a lot of bang for your buck.
With no springs in sight, Nectar's Memory foam mattress is a great option for side sleepers, with very little motion transfer thanks to the movement-dampening effect of the memory foam top layer. Offering one of the longest sleep trials in the business if you buy direct, you can test out the Nectar Memory Foam mattress for 365 nights to ensure it's the right option for you.
A little plusher than the other cotton options – although also more expensive – The White Company's 100% cotton quilted temperature balance mattress protector is designed with advanced technology developed by NASA, to store excess heat until your body temperature decreases, then slowly releases the heat to provide a consistent temperature, while remaining soft and comfortable. Perfect for those who get too hot when they sleep.
Like we said, most of these most popular bedroom essentials are currently on offer in the Boxing Day and January sales so act fast if you want to snap one of them up at a discounted price.
Get the Ideal Home Newsletter
Sign up to our newsletter for style and decor inspiration, house makeovers, project advice and more.
Jenny is Senior Digital Editor and joined the team in 2021, working across Ideal Home, Real Homes, Homes & Gardens, Livingetc and Gardeningetc. Since getting on the property market, her passion for interior design and gardening has taken on a new lease of life. She loves collecting and salvaging unique items (much to her other half's despair) but sniffing out stylish home bargains is her one true love. When she has a spare minute, she loves to do a spot of crafting, having studied textiles at university – although she hardly gets the chance with her daughters keeping her permanently on her toes.
-
Experts reveal home decorating mistakes that can subconsciously stress you out and impact your happiness
Could your living space be bringing you down? Check this list of 10 ways your home could be messing with your head…
By Vanessa Richmond
-
When to prune plum trees - experts reveal the perfect time to avoid the deadly silver leaf disease
No, you shouldn’t prune a plum tree in the winter…
By Lauren Bradbury
-
Kitchen cabinet organisation rules to follow for a functional and stress-free space
What you should and shouldn't be storing in your kitchen cabinets - plus, how to keep them tidy
By Louise Oliphant