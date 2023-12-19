The Boxing Day bedding deals you'll want on your radar – save on bedding from DUSK, Soak & Sleep, Very
When, where and how to shop for the best Boxing Day bedding deals, to improve your sleep set-up for less
Boxing Day bedding deals are on their way, and today's early deals are great news if you're looking to upgrade your boudoir for less, with big savings on bestselling duvets, pillows, mattress toppers, bed linen, and much, much more
To help you jump straight to all best Boxing Day deals on bedding, we've rounded up the cream of the crop on this page, including deals on wool bedding from Woolroom, luxury bedding from DUSK, and colourful Christmas bed linen at furn and Very.
As well as curating all the top sales to shop, we've also included the very best bedding deals on our radar, including discounts on the best duvets and pillows the Ideal Home team has tested this year, and the bed linen our style experts can't wait to get into their own bedrooms.
Boxing Day bedding deals and sales December 2023
We've curated an A-Z of the best early Boxing Day bedding deals, with discounts on duvets, pillows, mattress protectors, mattress toppers, bed linen, and electric blankets.
Today's best bedding sales
Kally Sleep | SALE NOW ON
Best known for its ergonomic pillows, Kally Sleep has options for front, back, and side sleepers, as well as more specialist neck pain, body, and pregnancy pillows, plus, there's now up to 40% off selected lines.
Soak & Sleep | SALE NOW ON
One of our go-to retailers for everything sleep-related, Soak & Sleep offers all the bedding essentials, from mattress toppers to luxury French linen bedding. The good news? The brand is currently offering up to 30% off a wide range of bedding.
Today's best bedding deals
Pillow deals
Panda Memory Foam Pillow |
was £44.95 now £40.46 at Panda
This memory foam pillow is a bestseller for good reason, and it's now even more affordable thanks to Panda's up to 30% off Black Friday sale.
Panda Hybrid Bamboo Pillow |
was £89.95 now £76.46 at Panda
A good pillow can make a real difference to your sleeping patterns, and this Panda Hybrid Bamboo Pillow has been tried and tested by the Ideal Home team. In fact, It features in our guide to the best pillows for side sleepers and has been certified by our resident sleep expert.
Duvet deals
Silentnight Deep Sleep Duvet 10.5 Tog |
was £26.00 now £24.69 at Amazon
If you're looking for a thick duvet that won't break the bank, and is machine washable, then this 10.5 tog microfibre duvet is an affordable option, especially with its current discount.
Woolroom Classic Bedding Bundle Medium |
was from £266.97 now from £186.87 at Woolroom
You'd be hard-pressed to find a medium 7-10 tog duvet, a deluxe mattress protector, and two wool-filled pillows for under £200. But that's exactly what Woolroom is offering right now in its up to 40% off sale.
Mattress topper deals
Silentnight Deep Sleep Mattress Topper |
was £32.00 now £23.36 at Amazon
Want to make your mattress more comfortable? Or just to add an extra layer of protection? This affordable, machine-washable mattress topper has you covered... well, your mattress at least.
Simba Hybrid Topper |
was from £229.00 now £148.15 at Amazon
Need to make a spare bed, sofa bed, or even your regular bed more comfortable? Simba's Hybrid topper can transform most sleep surfaces, with 2500 springs and a layer of the brand's open-cell memory foam to raise comfort levels.
Weighted blanket deals
Silentnight Comfort Control Electric Blanket |
was from £30 now £23 at Argos
This already affordable electric blanket is now an even better price in the sales. It may be no-frills, but it does the job and offers an economical way to stay warm this winter.