The Boxing Day bedding deals you'll want on your radar – save on bedding from DUSK, Soak & Sleep, Very

Boxing Day bedding deals are on their way, and today's early deals are great news if you're looking to upgrade your boudoir for less, with big savings on bestselling duvets, pillows, mattress toppers, bed linen, and much, much more

To help you jump straight to all best Boxing Day deals on bedding, we've rounded up the cream of the crop on this page, including deals on wool bedding from Woolroom, luxury bedding from DUSK, and colourful Christmas bed linen at furn and Very.

As well as curating all the top sales to shop, we've also included the very best bedding deals on our radar, including discounts on the best duvets and pillows the Ideal Home team has tested this year, and the bed linen our style experts can't wait to get into their own bedrooms.

Boxing Day bedding deals and sales December 2023

We've curated an A-Z of the best early Boxing Day bedding deals, with discounts on duvets, pillows, mattress protectors, mattress toppers, bed linen, and electric blankets.

Today's best bedding sales

Argos | SALE NOW ON

Argos is currently offering up to 25% off festive Christmas bedding, and we're here for it. Dress the bed with Santa, snowmen, or snowflakes with winter wonderland bedding for kids and adults alike.

Bedeck | SALE NOW ON

Bedeck has up to 70% off bedding, including colourful printed and patterned duvet sets from Joules, Scion, and Sanderson, alongside the brand's own in-house designs.

Debenhams | SALE NOW ON

Home to bedding brands like Slumberdown, Silentnight, Paoletti, and Terence Conran, the Debenhams bedding sale is currently offering over 70% off duvets, pillows, mattress protectors, and luxury bed linen.

DUSK | SALE NOW ON

DUSK's luxury bedding just became incredible value in the brand's up to 60% off sale. There are savings to be found on duvets, pillows, throws, and designer-look bed linen, plus an extra 20% off sale prices with discount code EXTRA20.

Emma | SALE NOW ON

Emma regularly runs discounting events, and this month sees the brand offering up to 30% off selected bedding products, including mattress toppers and pillows, as well as the brand's bestselling mattresses.

furn. | SALE NOW ON

Fun, colourful and very affordable, furn.'s printed cotton and polycotton bed linen is great for a cheap and cheerful bedroom update. Even better there's now up to 50% off selected bed linen.

Kally Sleep | SALE NOW ON

Best known for its ergonomic pillows, Kally Sleep has options for front, back, and side sleepers, as well as more specialist neck pain, body, and pregnancy pillows, plus, there's now up to 40% off selected lines.

Simba | SALE NOW ON

Although it may be best known for its mattresses – which currently have up to 55% off – Simba also stocks a mix of high-tech bedding, from the adjustable Simba Hybrid pillow to the brand's temperature-regulating duvet – both of which now have 25% off.

Soak & Sleep | SALE NOW ON

One of our go-to retailers for everything sleep-related, Soak & Sleep offers all the bedding essentials, from mattress toppers to luxury French linen bedding. The good news? The brand is currently offering up to 30% off a wide range of bedding.

Very | SALE NOW ON

Very is currently running a fantastic bedding sale, with over 300 bedding products discounted, including pillows, duvets, and both kid's and adult's bed linen with up to 50% off.

Wayfair | SALE NOW ON

You're pretty much guaranteed to find some kind of sale happening over on Wayfair, and this week is no exception, with thousands of bedding products currently discounted online.

Woolroom | SALE NOW ON

We're big fans of the Woolroom's naturally temperature-regulating wool bedding, and even more so now there's up to 70% off bestselling lines – including 40% off the brand’s Classic Collection.

(Image credit: The White Company)

Today's best bedding deals

Pillow deals

Panda Memory Foam Pillow | was £44.95 now £40.46 at Panda

This memory foam pillow is a bestseller for good reason, and it's now even more affordable thanks to Panda's up to 30% off Black Friday sale.

Panda Hybrid Bamboo Pillow | was £89.95 now £76.46 at Panda

A good pillow can make a real difference to your sleeping patterns, and this Panda Hybrid Bamboo Pillow has been tried and tested by the Ideal Home team. In fact, It features in our guide to the best pillows for side sleepers and has been certified by our resident sleep expert.

Duvet deals

Silentnight Deep Sleep Duvet 10.5 Tog | was £26.00 now £24.69 at Amazon

If you're looking for a thick duvet that won't break the bank, and is machine washable, then this 10.5 tog microfibre duvet is an affordable option, especially with its current discount.

Woolroom Classic Bedding Bundle Medium | was from £266.97 now from £186.87 at Woolroom

You'd be hard-pressed to find a medium 7-10 tog duvet, a deluxe mattress protector, and two wool-filled pillows for under £200. But that's exactly what Woolroom is offering right now in its up to 40% off sale.

Mattress topper deals

Silentnight Deep Sleep Mattress Topper | was £32.00 now £23.36 at Amazon

Want to make your mattress more comfortable? Or just to add an extra layer of protection? This affordable, machine-washable mattress topper has you covered... well, your mattress at least.

Simba Hybrid Topper | was from £229.00 now £148.15 at Amazon

Need to make a spare bed, sofa bed, or even your regular bed more comfortable? Simba's Hybrid topper can transform most sleep surfaces, with 2500 springs and a layer of the brand's open-cell memory foam to raise comfort levels.

Weighted blanket deals