If 2017 was all about herringbone tiles, blue cabinetry and Neff's Slide & Hide oven, what does 2018 have in store?

So Christmas is over. How was it for you? Hopefully, your kitchen stood up to the task of cooking a full-on turkey dinner… but if not, maybe you’ve got a makeover on your mind. Perhaps you’d love an island, or a bigger cooker, or a new colour scheme. Or are you after some inspiration? If so, you’ve come to the right place.

We asked our friends at leading retailers B&Q and Magnet, and the in-the-know peeps at Pinterest, for their thoughts. plus we’ve thrown in a few hot trends of our own.

1. Unicorn-inspired kitchens

No, you really did read that right. Unicorn-themed homeware flew off the shelves in 2017, but now these winged creatures are inspiring our fantasy kitchens.

Don’t worry – we’re not talking full-on multicolour madness like something out of a six-year-old’s colouring book (as fun as that would be). Instead, the look takes smart white gloss units and pairs them with gentle tones of pale pink and blue, with gold accents and a bit of glitter thrown in.

‘The hugely popular Unicorn craze is cantering into kitchens,’ says Mike Lavers, market manager for kitchens at B&Q. ‘Brits are embracing the theme and turning to glitter wall paint, gloss tiling and accessories like coloured glass tea lights to add extra sparkle.’

2. Two-tone cabinets

While white is still the overwhelming favourite shade of cabinetry, colour is creeping back into our kitchens. Blue and grey units are gaining momentum, especially in a combination of two shades of the same colour – for example, light blue for wall cupboards and dark blue for base units.

Then there’s the option to be a little bit daring, and add a section of bright cupboards amongst neutral units and worktops. Ot you could choose two different worktops – perhaps wood on an island and a white composite material elsewhere.

3. A hint of Morocco

Feel like you’re on holiday all year around with a kitchen inspired by warmer climes. Pinterest data reveals that there has been a 128% rise in searches and saves for Moroccan-inspired décor, with ‘Moroccan tiles’ (+71%) and ‘Moroccan splashbacks’ (+66%) really gaining momentum.

Mike Lavers agrees. ‘We predict that striking mosaic wallpaper and feature floor tiles will be hugely popular in 2018, along with other light Moroccan touches such as chunky wooden worktops, gold lanterns and pendant lighting.’

4. Statement patterns

A new way to add pattern – and your own unique stamp – on your kitchen, is to choose an intricate door design. Magnet’s Chevron Grey cabinetry shown, is available with a distinctive grooved door. Use it everywhere for a dramatic statement, or more sparingly on an island or dresser-style area.

If these patterned doors are too big a leap into the design unknown, you could choose a ‘safer’ route, such as adding herringbone patterned tiles, or a bold feature wallpaper.

5. Matching living room furniture

Image credit: Magnet

Given how suited they are to families and entertaining, it’s safe to say that open-plan kitchen designs aren’t going anywhere. And to help us create more coherent schemes, kitchen designers are now offering an increased range of furniture that covers off more than cooking. A sideboard might be useful for storing dinnerware or glasses. Or how about a TV stand for post-dinner movie nights?

6. ‘An eco look’

Picking a kitchen used to be all about settling on the right colour and style. But there’s more to it that than these days, as more and more of us start taking the environment into account. Pinterest reports that searches and saves for ‘eco kitchens’ have risen by 164%, those for organic materials’ have gone up by 139% and ‘Plywood’ has seen a 139% increase.

Layered plywood cabinetry can look great in a traditional or modern setting thanks to its pale unassuming finish, and we expect it to be big in 2018. Also expect to see cork flooring, concrete tiles, walnut worktops and bamboo lighting in more kitchens up and down the country.

7. Going for gold… and copper

Who says kitchens can’t be glamorous? Not us, which is why we expect to see more shimmering metallics this year. Gold and copper will be the stand-out surfaces, giving a luxurious finish to handles, wall tiles, statement lighting, small appliances and even plug sockets. Oh, and gold taps are back, too.

8. Water and wine

The kettle’s days are numbered, with Pinterest telling us that searches and saves for ‘hot water taps’ are up 135%. It helps that these time-savers are getting more and more affordable – and are becoming more practical to install.

It’s a similar story with wine coolers. Once considered a luxury appliance, you can now pick up a decent model for under £250. Also, slimline models are much easier to squeeze in, tempting more of us to buy a dedicated space to chill our Sauvignon Blanc.