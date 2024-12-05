Fluted cabinets are set to be a huge kitchen trend in 2025 - this is how to make texture work in your cooking space

Fluted, or reeded textures, have been a huge design focus in all areas of the home in recent years. Whether it's via adorable accessories or fully panelled walls, we can't get enough of this textural touch. With that, we've finally seen reeded cabinets become a big trend in mainstream kitchen designs.

While we love the slightly playful yet super chic look, with any kitchen trend, it can be tricky to know whether to try it out or let it pass you by.

'Fluted designs are a stunning way to add texture and visual interest to your home. From cabinetry and furniture to wall panelling and kitchen islands, these tactile details introduce a sense of depth to any space,' explains Stacey Cobley, senior designer at Harvey Jones. While the experts are convinced that fluted kitchen cabinetry is here to stay, a kitchen is a huge investment, so any feature must be seriously considered.

So, we've teamed up with kitchen design pros to explain exactly how you can use this trend in your cooking space, whether through clever placement or interesting use of colour. You'll soon be convinced to give it a try.

1. Feature a fluted panel on an island

(Image credit: Simon Archer)

To start off, let's ease into the trend for those who aren't quite ready to jump feet first into reeded kitchen cabinets. To dip your toe in instead, we love the idea of featuring a reeded panel on an island, for a glimmer of texture that isn't too out-there.

David Gandy's kitchen, designed by Bakehouse Kitchens, showcases how to feature a dark wood reeded panel on the underside of an island, adding a down-to-earth contrast to the glam stone surface. When family or friends are sat on the stools the textured touch will be hidden, then when stools are left empty you'll get a peek of the design flair.

2. Add light with fluted glass

(Image credit: Harvey Jones / Swoon)

While adding as much kitchen storage as possible is essential for making your space functional, it can sometimes leave a cooking space feeling overcrowded.

Get the Ideal Home Newsletter Sign up to our newsletter for style and decor inspiration, house makeovers, project advice and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

In small kitchens especially, opening up the top of the room and adding light to busy space will make a kitchen feel much brighter and more enjoyable to use. Reeded cabinets are a handy way to break up banks of closed cabinetry without sacrificing textural interest or displaying any mess inside.

While you still won't want to use glass-fronted cabinets as your 'junk cupboard', a reeded-effect glass will slightly disguise what is stored within.

3. Stick to a neutral colour palette

(Image credit: Harvey Jones/Swoon)

Reeded kitchen cabinets add so much textural interest, but if you are more in favour of simple, pared-back interiors then you might want to balance the look then go for a neutral kitchen colour scheme.

These off-white reeded cabinets from a collaboration between Harvey Jones and Swoon make this small one-wall kitchen look bright and inviting. If you can spare the storage, do away with wall cabinets, take a statement backsplash up the wall and even finish with open shelving for somewhere to display knick-knacks.

4. Add warmth with natural wood tones

(Image credit: Wood Works Brighton)

The texture of reeded cabinets lends itself perfectly to leaning into more of a natural look with warm wood tones. A kitchen island is the perfect place to trial rich wood planks as it will help to ground the room and make it feel like a homely hub to gather around.

'Fluted/reeded cabinets are absolutely worth investing in and are here to stay as they combine a number of key trends. Texture and real woods are coming back so reeded cabinets with a real wood finish are extremely popular. Rubio and Osmo stains on real woods are going to be absolutely huge and are perfect for highlighting the texture within this type of cabinetry,' explains Alan Ramm, founder and creative director of Bakehouse Kitchens.

'My advice is to style the cabinets sparingly. Let the textural details and natural woods speak for themselves,' he concludes.

5. Go for full-height fluted cabinets for added drama

(Image credit: Future/Bee Holmes)

Often with fluted kitchen cabinets, the design is kept contained to either base or wall cabinets so as to not overwhelm a look. However, using a reeded effect on a full-height larder cabinet or pantry will actually help to elongate a space, as the lines lead the eye upwards.

'For a bold statement, consider incorporating fluted finishes on full-height cabinetry, larder doors, or even as part of your kitchen island. Alternatively, smaller touches like fluted vases, lighting, or decorative accents can introduce the trend in a more understated way, offering timeless elegance and a touch of sophistication to yours,' explains Stacey Cobley, senior designer at Harvey Jones.

6. Add it internally

(Image credit: Wood Works Brighton)

Another simple way to incorporate the reeded cabinet trend into your kitchen without committing to a complete look is to transform your internal storage with texture.

A kitchen pantry is the perfect place to personalise. Built-in units mean you can choose custom drawers and shelves that fit your needs, and more importantly, add a playful touch to what is typically a function-first area.

7. Lean into curves

(Image credit: Wood Works Brighton)

Curves are predicted to be one of the big kitchen trends for 2025 and while it looks like a super high-end design feature, it's easy to incorporate and will have a big impact.

A curved kitchen island, in particular, will make a cooking space feel softer which is key if you're using dark shades and lots of stone surfaces.

Will you give fluted kitchen cabinetry a go?