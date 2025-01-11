What is replacing herringbone flooring in kitchens? This is the flooring trend to watch in 2025

Herringbone flooring has been huge in recent years, oftentimes the signifier that you're 'in the know' in the interiors world. The pattern adds just enough interest to a kitchen without being too trendy and takes inspiration from classic parquet styles that have stuck around for decades.

But all good things must come to an end. Although we firmly believe that herringbone kitchen flooring ideas will always look great, it's time to assess the new kitchen trends for 2025 and see whether we can revamp our spaces. Kitchen flooring is a big investment so it's important that it's timeless, easy to maintain and most importantly, looks good with your chosen design.

While herringbone flooring hits all of those markers, we're ready to try something new, which is why we've asked kitchen flooring experts which trend they predict is going to take over in 2025.

What is replacing herringbone flooring in kitchens?

(Image credit: Quorn Stone)

So far with kitchen trends for 2025, we're seeing a huge drive in earthy kitchen colour schemes and natural textures. It seems like everyone is yearning for a down-to-earth feel in their cooking space, reflecting a need for our lives to slow down in pace.

'In 2025, textured tiles will be a defining trend in kitchens, offering an organic and tactile alternative to herringbone flooring and traditional smooth surfaces. These tiles, available in a variety of materials such as natural stone, ceramic or porcelain will offer innovative texture for 2025 through 3D surfaces, fluted and ribbed designs, tumbled effect edges and hand-finished tiles,' explains Isabel Fernandez from Quorn Stone.

'We are seeing a shift from classic herringbone toward large-format tiles in natural tones,' adds Louisa Swannell, head of creative design at Walls and Floors.

'Homeowners and kitchen designers are favouring these tiles for their ability to create a seamless, expansive look, which aligns with the broader move toward minimalism and biophilic design.'

Get the Ideal Home Newsletter Sign up to our newsletter for style and decor inspiration, house makeovers, project advice and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The benefit of large-scale tiles is that they enhance the sense of space in a way that herringbone flooring doesn't to the same extent. If you have a small kitchen idea that needs light added in, opting for this flooring will open up the space. Similarly, in a large space, it reduces any visual distraction, minimising the amount of lines.

If you're feeling swayed by this new flooring trend, then how should it be styled? Here's some inspiration.

How to style organic stone flooring

1. Contrast with wood tones

(Image credit: Quorn Stone)

Natural textures are huge in kitchens for 2025. Our cooking spaces are used for so much more than simply cooking, so it's important that they feel like relaxing spots to socialise, entertain and dine in. An easy way of curating that atmosphere is through your design choices, and organic wood tones and texture are the way to go.

'Look to nature for inspiration by incorporating organic material such as wood and natural stone into the design, and also bring in texture such as wool, linen and rattan to soften the scheme. Colours are neutral and earthy to create a sense of calm. Perfect for those who love the clean look of modern design but feel it could look too sterile, modern organic may just be the look you are seeking,' explains Chris Spink, founder at Hush Kitchens.

A wooden island is ideal for this as it adds a down-to-earth feel without overwhelming the design with too much wood. Alternatively, add little decorative touches through accessories or wooden stools to bring the outside in.

2. Add a statement splashback

(Image credit: Future/Bee Holmes)

Opting for a simplistic kitchen flooring idea that is light, bright and minimal means you have more scope to go bold on your other surfaces, such as a worktop.

Another big trend for the year ahead is to match a splashback to your kitchen worktop in a statement veined stone (or stone-effect) material. There's so much versatility when it comes to choosing a stone, whether you want to bring in darker hues or lean into a pink-toned material, you can make an impact and contrast the flooring.

3. Try out trendy hardware

(Image credit: Quorn Stone)

Although natural stone flooring is indeed an upcoming trend, it's also inherently classic. It has strong ties to rustic kitchen ideas, so if this isn't the look you're going for then you'll want to bring in trendy touches to balance it out.

If a countryside abode is what you're decorating then combining with other traditional details will make light-coloured stone flooring shine. However, if you want to lean into a more classic-contemporary style, then focus on small details like cabinet hardware.

Although a tiny touch, it will have a big impact. Antique brass fixtures show no signs of slowing down and will tie in nicely to the traditional style while more obviously acknowledging the latest fashions.