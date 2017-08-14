The singer and judge on The Voice has bought the new LA pad with his wife Behati Prinsloo

Maroon 5 frontman Adam Levine and his model wife Behati Prinsloo have just splashed out on a stunning $18 million mansion, according to property website Trulia. The couple’s flash new pad is located in the affluent Holmby Hills area of Los Angeles, just a stone’s throw from Beverly Hills.

Want more like this? Take a tour around Angelina Jolie’s new $25 million LA home

The impressive home sits on 1.2 acres of land right next to Los Angeles Country Club. The grounds include an outdoor swimming pool, a cabana and a three-car garage.

The sprawling estate is tucked behind wrought iron gates and approached by a long driveway, so the ‘She Will Be Loved’ singer can expect to enjoy peace and privacy from the outside world. He’ll certainly appreciate that when he’s practising his moves (like Jagger)…

Built in 1966 and designed by renowned architect Casper Ehmcke, the French Regency-style home embraces the indoor-outdoor aesthetic of Southern California.

MPU 01 Desktop

For more beautiful properties, check out our House Tours

Inside, the beautiful five-bedroom, 9,200 sq ft mansion is opulently decorated. The foyer is a dramatic introduction to the property, with its black-and-white chequered marble flooring and an impressive crystal chandelier. Classic neutral colours have been used throughout the abode, creating an old-school Hollywood look.

High-ceilinged and spacious, many of the rooms feature floor-to-ceiling glass doors. These let the balmy California sunshine flood the house and give easy access to the pool and garden.

Outside, the gardens are expansive and a paradise of tropical greenery. The pool is surrounded by decking and patio – the ideal haven for relaxing and entertaining guests on a Sunday Morning. Speaking of guests, the estate also boasts a separate two-storey guest house, perfect for when celebrity friends come over. Perhaps fellow judges from The Voice such as Gwen Stefani, Alicia Keys and Pharrell Williams will pay a visit.

MPU 02

Read more: Liam Gallagher’s former Hampstead home is for sale for £1.65 million

We wouldn’t mind being included in that invitation too, Adam!