Hot off the press; b&m hot tub goes on sale cheaper than anywhere else!

You could make your summer hot tub dreams come true for less than £300!

With the weather looking gloomy it’s hard not to dream of summer sunshine. The discount retailer has brightened up this grey day with news of a must-have inflatable hot tub, that won’t break the bank.

Hot off the heels of Aldi’s sell-out spa from last summer b&m is now selling its own rival spa pool even cheaper at just £280!

Gone are the days when you’d have to splash out thousands to be in the hot tub club. Today you can pop to your local shops and pick up an inflatable version that does the trick. The must-have Bestway Lay-Z-Spa Miami is available at b&m for just £280 – cheaper than at B&Q (£347) and Tesco (£350). Even Aldi’s amazing hot tub from last year was more expensive at £299.

Buy now: Lay-Z Spa Miami Hot Tub, £280, b&m

The luxury spa pool is definitely the hero piece from the new summer living collection. With 81 air jets that combine heating and bubbling to give you an amazing massage experience, it’s the ideal way to relax and unwind at home this summer without breaking the bank.

Looking to throw the ultimate garden parties this summer? Get ready to invite friends round for hot tub parties, This inflatable spa pool holds up to four people! Friends may never want to leave.

To help while you’re entertaining guests this summer the range, launching in stores and online today, also boasts a budget-friendly garden furniture range and party accessories. Our pick of the best is the brand new Gazebo Bar and Stool Set, priced at just £250!

Video Of The Week

They’ve also got a Drinks Ice Bucket (£6.99) and Drinks Dispenser and Tumblers (£3.99) to serve guests. Plus Colourful Solar Lights (£7.99) to kit out your garden out ready for summer parties.

Watch this space for further garden furniture news.