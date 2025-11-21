This Japanese-inspired bathtub is the secret ingredient for a calming bathroom – experts say ‘the benefits are endless’

Gone are the days of sterile bathrooms. They might be practical rooms, but there's no reason that they can’t also be a space to unwind and decompress after a busy day. In fact, bathrooms have quickly become centred around creating a space for total relaxation.

But what do you do if you don't have space for a traditional, relaxing, spacious bath? That's no problem, as Ofuro baths, a traditional Japanese bathtub style, are becoming a popular way to emulate that spa-like feel, and they're the perfect small bathroom idea.

‘An Ofuro bath is a traditional Japanese soaking tub created for deep, restorative immersion,’ says Natalie Bird, brand marketing manager at Roca . ‘Unlike long, low Western-style baths, Ofuro tubs are compact, upright and much deeper, allowing the water to surround the body fully while using far less floor space.’

At the start of 2025, fitted baths seemed to be back in fashion , but now there is a growing appetite for these deep, free-standing tubs. With a composition more reminiscent of a hot tub than a bath, Ofuro-style tubs are the perfect way to steal a moment of calm. ‘In today's fast-paced world, people crave moments of calm and self-care,’ explains Rikki Fothergill, bathroom style expert at Big Bathroom Shop .

‘Ofuro baths are becoming popular ways of creating the feeling of a mini-retreat within the homes. As they are so compact, and rely on the feel of natural materials rather than size, they work well within both small and large bathroom spaces,’ adds Rikki.

The benefits of Ofuro tubs

While Ofuro-style tubs might look like a normal bath at first glance, there is more to them than first meets the eye. ‘Ofuro baths offer a blend of comfort, functionality and efficiency. Their deep, upright structure allows for complete immersion while taking up less space than a conventional bath,’ says Natalie.

‘The benefits of Ofuro baths are endless,’ adds Rikki. ‘They are a great option for high stressers, who can relax their muscles and soothe tension in the warm, deep water. The ritual experience surrounding the Ofuro also encourages a moment of pause and mental reset, much like the feeling of calm that you would typically feel in a spa.’

The ritual experience of Ofuro refers to the traditional Japanese practice of washing the body before entering the Ofuro tub and soaking without distraction. That’s right – no screen time, music, or even books.

This quiet time should aid a sense of reflection and calm while you soak, encouraging you to focus on the sensation of the hot water and the soothing texture of the bath itself, leaving you feeling completely relaxed.

In fact, Heather Young, Ideal Home’s Editor in Chief, has put the Ofuro tub to the test and can confirm it’s just as soothing as it sounds. 'My uncle and aunt lived in Japan for a couple of years and they put an Ofuro tub into their house when they came back to the UK, which worked brilliantly in their smaller-than-average bathroom,' says Heather. 'Having a bath in it was one of the things I most looked forward to when I used to go and stay with them – the depth of the water feels really indulgent, and I found it a lot more relaxing than a regular tub.'

How to style an Ofuro tub in your home

Not only are Ofuro tubs great for promoting a spa-like feel, they’re also an aesthetic addition to your bathroom scheme. Japandi style bathrooms have become increasingly popular for their practical approach to cosy relaxation, and Ofuro tubs fit right in.

‘Japandi is all about simplicity, natural materials and purposeful design,’ says Mark Tones, founder of luxury bathroom brand Aquaroc . ‘Ofuro baths fit perfectly: their clean lines, compact shape and calming aesthetic make them an ideal centrepiece for a minimalist, Japanese-inspired space.’

Traditional Ofuro baths are typically made from wood, but many bathroom retailers have mimicked the design so that you can enjoy the experience in your own home. Roca’s Oval free standing bath , for example, even includes a seat for added comfort. ‘It’s crafted from Stonex® composite, a durable, warm-to-the-touch material. It also features an integrated seat that supports a comfortable, grounded posture to elevate the overall bathing experience,’ says Natalie.

(Image credit: Future PLC/James French)

The composite or acrylic finishes that you can expect to see on Ofuro-style baths will likely fit seamlessly into your existing bathroom scheme. And you don’t need anything groundbreaking – as long as your bath is compact and offers a deep soak, like this option from Victorian Plumbing , it should be enough to replicate the feeling.

Most deep soak, Ofuro-style tubs are freestanding, so keep the rest of your decor minimal and make the bath the star of the show. ‘Many people want their homes to support their wellbeing, and the bathroom is increasingly seen as a place to unwind rather than simply a functional space, so soothing design elements are becoming more desirable,’ says Natalie.

Add stress-relieving house plants, soft lighting and organic textures alongside your Ofuro bath for the ultimate approach to relaxation.