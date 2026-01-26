The destructive pest sneaking into your home on secondhand furniture – this is how to check you're not bringing it in with your latest eBay find

We love secondhand furniture. Bargain purchases on eBay and Facebook Marketplace can help you decorate your home on a budget while also bringing character and a bespoke feel.

However, there is one big pitfall when shopping for second-hand furniture - woodworm. Not all secondhand furniture is stored well; many pieces will have been stored in a damp garage or storage unit, which can make them susceptible to woodworm.

The threat of woodworm is a fear for anyone who lives in a timber-framed home or has a love of antiques; however, it is easy to check for and relatively easy to treat. Spotting the signs before you purchase the piece and bring it inside is an essential step in pest-proofing your home .

What is woodworm?

(Image credit: Alamy)

Woodworm is not a specific insect; it’s a catch-all term for wood-boring creatures. ‘Organisms include common furniture beetles and death watch beetles,’ says Douglas Kent, research director at SPAB (Society for the Protection of Ancient Buildings).

These live in damp wood – such as on forest floors – but can also make their homes in secondhand or antique furniture, if the wood is damp enough. Keeping an eye out for signs of woodworm is one of the first checks you should do when shopping second-hand.

How to spot woodworm

(Image credit: Alamy)

Woodworm is easily identifiable by the small holes they create in the woodwork.

'These holes can vary in size and shape from 1mm to 3mm, which are the most common, but can also be as big as 9mm for some species of woodborers,' says Barrie Francis, technical director at Timberwise. 'Adult beetles are attracted to the light, so can sometimes be found on window sills during the active period known as the flight season.'

Get the Ideal Home Newsletter Sign up to our newsletter for style inspiration, real homes, project and garden advice and shopping know-how Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Inspecting the piece of furniture for these holes is one of the most important things to do before you start upcycling.

Woodworm beetles are at their most active from spring to late-summer.

'These beetles tend to lay their eggs between April and September, and their larvae tunnel through the wood as they feed, weakening its structure over time,' says Paul Blackhurst, Head of Technical Academy at Rentokil Pest Control.

'If you spot small holes in your wooden surfaces, powdery dust around the holes, crumbly edges to timbers, or even the sight of adult beetles emerging from the wood during warmer months, then you most likely have a woodworm challenge.'

How to tell if woodworm is active

(Image credit: Alamy)

Just because you have holes in your beams or furniture, that doesn’t mean you have an active infestation. ‘The tell-tale signs of an active infestation are usually small bright new holes with visible frass, which looks like fine sawdust in small piles around or running from a small circular hole in the timber,’ says Barrie.

If you spot signs of woodworm in wood floors, doors or beams, it is essential to seek professional help. 'A qualified survey can carry out detailed inspections to identify the species involved and the extent of damage. A tailored treatment plan can then be provided to eliminate the woodworm infestation and reduce the risk of recurrence,' says Paul Blackhurst, Head of Technical Academy at Rentokil Pest Control.

What to do if you see signs of woodworm

Firstly, if you spot signs of woodworm before you purchase a piece of furniture, it is worth reassessing whether you buy it, and if you do, then DON'T bring it into your house, as the infestation can spread to other pieces of furniture and even cause structural damage to your home.

If you have already bought the piece and positioned it in your home. Then it's time to act.

'For minor issues confined to small wooden items, such as a chair, you can opt to use ‘at home’ specialist treatments like Rentokil Woodworm Killer available on Amazon. It kills larvae and adult beetles effectively when applied correctly. However, DIY solutions are only suitable for limited areas and won’t guarantee complete eradication,' says Paul Blackhurst, Head of Technical Academy at Rentokil Pest Control.

'If using DIY Insecticidal Treatments, it is important to remove any varnish or paint to allow penetration into the timber; these treatments will not immediately remove the infestation, as the chemical will not fully penetrate the timber; it only creates an envelope around it. Most adult beetles have to exit to reproduce, so they will come in contact with the insecticide applied, but this will be at the end of their life cycle, which can be anything from 1 year to 14 years, depending on the species,' adds Barrie Francis, technical director at Timberwise.

If you spot signs of woodworm in furniture that you've owned for a long time (over a decade) or that is new, it might be a sign of damp. If you suspect damp, it is important to figure out the best ways to get rid of damp and possibly invest in a dehumidifier . Woodlice are another pest that likes to make their homes in damp spaces.

(Image credit: Future PLC / Lizzie Orme)

Unfortunately, getting rid of woodworm isn't as easy as some other pests that can be deterred with household goods like cinnamon. In fact, it is more akin to getting rid of bed bugs with severe infestations needing professional assistance.

‘Chemical biocide or insecticide should only be used by people who have been appropriately trained, are suitably protected and adhere strictly to the instructions on the label,’ says Sarah Garry, CEO of Property Care Association. For extreme cases, or where woodworm may cause structural damage, professional intervention – perhaps fumigation, heat treatment or freezing – is advisable.

‘It is vital to have it identified by a specialist who can advise on the best treatment to eliminate the problem,’ says Barrie Francis, technical director at Timberwise.

How to prevent woodworm

Woodworm takes hold only in damp wood, so keeping timber dry is key to preventing infestation. Remedying any causes of damp and ensuring good ventilation is key – you may need to consult a certified surveyor.

If your secondhand furniture has been stored in a damp garage or storage unit, it will be more susceptible to woodworm. This is also important to remember when selling old furniture; never store wooden pieces in damp spaces.

How to fix woodworm holes

(Image credit: Future)

Once the infestation has been dealt with – or if it was a historic case – the furniture will be left with lots of holes.

For pieces with minor infestations, holes can be left as is – showing the story of the piece. Alternatively, holes can be filled using sticks of furniture wax, available on Amazon, or wood filler, also on Amazon.

Where woodworm was untreated for a long period of time, or if there are a lot of holes, it is important to get professional advice to check that the woodworm hasn't affected the integrity of the piece before attempting DIY repairs.