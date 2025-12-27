If, like me, you're house proud and love to host, prepping to have guests round usually involves making your home look as un-lived in as possible. It's a challenge, when of course you have to live in it, so finding small ways to keep signs-of-life hidden are key - and a bathroom is my favourite place to start.

Let's face it, toilet roll isn't the most chic item to have on display, but it's essential and even more so when you're hosting guests. You don't want to have people frantically hunting for an extra roll, so keeping it on hand but not visible is the trick to master.

This one simple bathroom storage idea will have your bathroom looking much more sophisticated for hosting over the holidays, but still as practical as it needs to be.

How to hide toilet roll in your bathroom

Bathroom storage can be hard to come by, particularly in a downstairs cloakroom that is most frequently used by guests. Finding innovative solutions that still look pretty is key - you don't want a clunky storage unit in a space that has already been carefully designed to make the most of a small bathroom.

Toilet rolls are commonly stored in a rattan basket atop a cistern, or carefully placed on the floor next to the sink. While this makes them easily accessible, it's just another thing to have on show, and makes for a bit of an unsightly design.

(Image credit: Future)

One of my favourite ways to hide clutter in a bathroom is by fixing a cupboard curtain around a sink, or to a shelf near the floor. These are commonly used in kitchens to hide large appliances and also take the place of a door, adding softness to a scheme while still keeping clutter at bay.

This is the perfect way to hide away toilet roll. You can shove any clutter in your bathroom beneath this curtain, whether it's cleaning products or a bumper pack of loo roll to see you through the festive period, and the space will still look homely and full of character.

You can easily make a curtain yourself if you fancy some pre-Christmas DIY, but Dunelm's £15 curtain is a no-brainer alternative.

If a curtain isn't quite in your lane, however, a rattan storage container is a handy way of storing toilet roll aesthetically. Opt for a darker rattan shade for a more expensive look and tie into other wood tones throughout your bathroom design.

Shop the look

This is a small little adjustment that requires very little investment but will result in your bathroom looking significantly chicer.