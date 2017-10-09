It will also be home to daughter Kaia Gerber and son Presley

Talk about a model home. This five-bedroom, six-bathroom home in California is soon to be home to two queens of the catwalk – Cindy Crawford and her 16-year-old daughter Kaia Gerber – as well as her handsome husband Rande Gerber and son Presley.

Built in 1959, the Modernist property was previously owned by One Republic’s lead singer Ryan Tedder. Ryan and his wife Genevieve have completely renovated the property, turning it into a Mid-Century modern delight that has captured the Gerbers’ hearts.

Covering 5,386 sq ft, the home facilitates a style of indoor/outdoor living that we in the rainy UK can only dream of. Let’s take a look around, starting in the main open-plan reception area.

There are two glamorous yet relaxed sitting areas, and a family dining space, which can be screened off as required.

To one side of the feature fireplace, you might just spot a bar. Rande will find this spot handy for tasting the latest batch of Casamigos Tequila, perhaps with business partner George Clooney helping out. The duo sold Casamigos for a cool $1billion earlier this year, but say they’ll remain involved with the brand.

White oak floors run through into the kitchen, which is a cook’s dream. Forget any food – we’re drooling over the Sub-Zero fridge-freezer and Wolf range cooker, not to mention those icy marble countertops.

Skylights flood the space with light, and there’s a breakfast bar where Presley and Kaia can share the details of their day with their A-list parents.

Walls of glass retract to open up the house to the garden. The family can soak up the California sunshine while relaxing in yet another seating area. Or take a dip in the L-shaped pool. Just imagine the legendary parties they could throw there. With neighbours including Elton John, Ellen DeGeneres, Vera Wang and Jane Fonda, they won’t be short of big names to invite.

Cindy and Rande’s new home is located in the luxurious and highly sought-after Trousdale Estates area of Beverly Hills. It’s an area that’s been recently rediscovered by Los Angeles’ beautiful people, its modern architecture having fallen out of favour since its late 1950s and early 1960s heyday. Back then, Dean Martin, Richard Nixon and Elvis Presley all had houses here.

The property was listed for $12.75 million. However, it’s rumoured that Cindy and Rande managed to negotiate the asking price down to $11.6million. Oh, how the other half lives!