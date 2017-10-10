12 DIY updates that anyone can do

Revive your home in 48 hours, whatever your DIY skill level, with these simple and effective decorating projects

Is your home looking tired and dated? Why not make the most of a long weekend – bank holiday or otherwise – and breathe new life into your surroundings with one of these DIY updates. They’re simple enough to complete in a couple of days (or less) and mean that trip to the pub is guilt-free – you’ve earnt it!

1. Paint the banisters

Painting the banisters instantly refreshes a hallway. But, you can create an even more eye-catching finish by taking your easy update a tiny step further and painting the rails different colours. Choose shades that harmonise, such as greens and blues, and work an ombre effect by gradually moving from the pale end of the spectrum to darker tones as you move up the staircase, working away from the light source. Alternatively, you can create funky stripes. You won’t need much paint, so it’s also a good way of using up all those sampler pots you’ve acquired.

2. Spice up your woodwork

Painting a door in a vibrant shade is a great way of introducing colour without changing the rest of the décor. Edge the door in a contrasting shade, so the colour flashes out when it’s open.

3. Wow with wallpaper

It is possible to do a good wallpaper job in a weekend… just consider using it in an unusual way. A horizontal frieze is easily achieved, either at ceiling or skirting level. Keep the rest of the wall neutral for contrast and pick out the colours of the print in accessories and fittings.

4. Get creative with vinyl

An effective way to create a zoned area in a large space is to lay vinyl tiles in a ‘rug’ effect. As well as fitting a group of tiles to sit under your dining table in an open-plan kitchen diner, you could make a runner of tiles in a hallway or a focal point in front of a fireplace. Dry-lay the tiles first to get the right arrangement for your ‘rug’ then cut any tiles that need to be shaped using a Stanley knife. Once the area is covered, lift the tiles then fit them permanently. The tiles then need to be laid on a flat subfloor and fixed in place using an adhesive recommended by the tile manufacturer. This’ll work with ceramic tiles, too – just make sure they are the same size and thickness to ensure a smooth finish.

5. Paint your own mural

Forget wallpaper – why not use your DIY Skills to create a beautiful feature wall that’s an artwork in its own right? Start by painting your wall a base colour, then cut out some triangular shaped templates to create your design. Fix to the wall temporarily then apply masking tape around each triangular. Then remove the template and paint inside the tape using a selection of paint colours, one shade at a time. Make sure you let each section dry completely before moving on to the next one. Once the mural is dry, peel the tape off.

6. Make over your mirror

Give your frame a colourful and quirky update with decoupage. Take a look at the wallpaper offcuts and choose favourite sections of the design, such as rose blooms and leaf sprays. Place the cutouts on the top of the frame and move them around until you’re happy with their position, overlapping sections if you wish. Using a pencil, mark trim lines on the cutouts where they overhang the edges of the frame. Remove cutouts and trim along the pencil lines. Brush glue on to the back of the cutouts from the centre outwards, being careful not to have too much craft glue near the edges. Carefully place each cutout in place on the frame, pressing down at the centre and then smoothing out gently towards the edges with a clean, dry cloth to ensure the cutout sits flat. Let the glue completely dry before hanging up.

This DIY update will be done by lunchtime, meaning you can spend the rest of the weekend having fun. Win-win.



7. Create a statement splashback

Give your bathroom a boost with a colourful splashback. Consider a panel of stripe-painted Perspex; it’s a quick and easy way to emulate the style of treated glass. And it’s simple to do. Just mark off a strip of the panel using masking tape and use matt emulsion to paint a stripe. Allow the section to dry, and repeat the process to create a series of stripes. Once complete, fix the painted side to the wall using a strong adhesive and seal all around with clear silicone for a watertight finish.

8. Elevate a doorway

Add impact to an architrave with a frame of bold colour. You don’t have to be a skilled DIYer to produce a finish like this – simply mark out your design with masking tape, then paint with emulsion. To add a similar scrolled detail to the top, fix the wall decoration in place with adhesive, then paint to match the frame and skirting. Instant interior revamp!



9. Re-mount your artwork

Love your artwork, but want to do something out of the ordinary with it? Here’s a simple and effective solution: put modern prints in trad, decorative frames, or mounted on bright backgrounds for a fresh look. Alternatively, mount treasured but formal family portraits in something super-modern, just to throw things off kilter nicely.

10. Be influenced by bistro blackboards

Give your dining area a bistro vibe by transforming an existing chalkboard wall (previously used for shopping lists and kids’ scribbles) with beautiful typographical descriptions of your favourite meals or ingredients.

If you’re starting fresh, an alcove in the kitchen makes an ideal location for a blackboard-paint wall. Mark out sections and use chalk pens to a fill in the gaps. You can even leave a space free for the weekely groceries list if you like.

11. Fab window film

To add a subtle element of privacy, use a decorative window film to cover bathroom windows. Available in myriad designs and simple to install, this easy fix can radically transform a room. To prevent air bubbles forming under the film (which are a nightmare to get rid of), before you apply the film spray your window with a light coating of water and detergent.

12. Punk up your lighting

Got a friend staying over for a weekend? Then give them an unexpected treat in the guest room (and sort yourself out with an instant interior revamp at the same time) by wrapping fabric around a classic, cut-glass pendant. Complete in mere minutes.

