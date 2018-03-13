How far would you go to find the perfect housemate?

Let’s be completely honest; bad housemates can be your worst nightmare, and renting our your spare room can often prove disastrous, even when you were convinced this could be ‘the one’.

But what if there was a way to find the perfect housemate? Well, maybe now there is!

The UK’s leading flat and house share website, SpareRoom, is trialling the use of Housemate DNA-Personality testing to help flatshare-hunters find their perfect houseshare, based on their personality profiles.

As part of the service, prospective housemates receive a housemate DNA kit, provide a saliva sample and take an online personality test; in return they’re shown how their DNA influences their personalities and they receive suggestions on the perfect blend of characters the individual should live with.

Finding the right mix of housemates is essential in creating a happy flatshare. However, it can be challenging for tenants to find the perfect blend of personalities that truly ‘click’ with one another. Today, the process may become much easier with the news that leading flat and houseshare site SpareRoom is pioneering the use of DNA personality testing in housemate matchmaking.

Spareroom have teamed up with Swiss-based Karmagenes who launched a self-testing kit that offers analysis of an individual’s character based on their DNA profile. The genetic analysis is built on extensive international scientific findings showing that up to 60% of our personality is influenced by DNA, with the rest being affected by environmental factors.

Subsequently, by trialling the use of a DNA testing kit to reveal not only how DNA determines personality, but also the types of character traits a person is best suited to living with, SpareRoom is giving people the chance to find their perfect harmonious houseshare – with nothing more than a swab of saliva and a quick psychometric questionnaire.

‘Although flatsharing can be an amazing experience, it depends on getting the balance of people right, which can feel like a game of trial an error. We want to help our users have the happiest experiences of sharing they possibly can, so we’re trialling DNA kits to see if we can bring a little science to bear on the process. There’s no such thing as the perfect flatshare, but understanding a little more about yourself, and knowing how to pick your flatmates to match your personality, will help you find the perfect balance for you,’ says Matt Hutchinson, Communications Director at SpareRoom.

Prospective housemates can register their interest in receiving a kit by visiting SpareRoom’s Facebook page.

Video Of The Week

If you’ve had a bad roomate before, you may be tempted to give this a go. We wouldn’t blame you!