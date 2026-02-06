This week, John Lewis dropped its spring/summer 2026 homeware collection – and I was lucky enough to get an IRL preview of all the most hotly anticipated new pieces. Most of the next collection is already live on the website, with a few others set to launch in the next few weeks. And while there were many beautiful new decor pieces on display, it was the new John Lewis donut lamp that really impressed me.

Why was it such a highlight? For a few reasons. For one, even though it’s called and sold as a ‘table lamp’, it actually also doubles as a wall light and can be used that way. It makes for a great living room lighting idea, and while it comes with a cord that needs to be plugged in, it’s much easier than having to install and wire it, as many other wall lights do. Alternatively, you could opt for a smart rechargeable bulb and scrap the wire altogether.

Donut lamps similar to this one have been a consistent lighting trend ever since the release of the viral IKEA VARMBLIXT lamp which is also widely used both as a table lamp and a wall light. But while the IKEA donut lamp sells for £55, the new John Lewis light is £15 cheaper, retailing for only £40 a pop.

(Image credit: Future/Sara Hesikova)

And arguably, I’d say it’s a more elevated and stylish take on the donut lamp look compared to IKEA’s which is a bit more fun, playful and trendy. There’s also more choice when it comes to the John Lewis lamp as it comes in three different earthy colourways you can pick from – my favourite auburn, as well as green and greige, all made with a glossy glazed ceramic base and a frosted glass ball shade on top.

(Image credit: Future/Sara Hesikova)

As we still find ourselves in the midst of winter, creating a cosy ambiance at home is high on the priority list – which is exactly why lighting has been so popular since the start of the year and new lighting drops have been strong across many different brands. Dunelm’s given us new innovative rechargeable lamps, while Marks & Spencer’s lighting is looking more expensive than ever. And now, John Lewis has entered the chat with its new illuminating launches.