Potpourri is back, and I can't stop thinking about Next's trendy take on it – for just £10, the vibrant design is too good to miss

Valentine’s Day is on the horizon, and most of our high-street favourites are filled with romantic decor ideas and heart-shaped designs. But Next is doing things a little differently this year, with its bold yet stylish take on potpourri.

That’s right, potpourri is cool again. When you hear that word, it might remind you of a bowl of dried petals, leaves and spices, used predominantly in the 80s and 90s as a natural solution to home fragrance . In principle, it’s a good idea, but in recent years it's been largely viewed as out of style, with a tendency to look more kitsch than chic.

But, it’s no secret that the 80s are back. And just in time for this retro resurgence, Next has given potpourri a new lease of life with its Cherry and Almond Pink Valentines twist on the nostalgic staple.

Next Cherry & Almond Pink Valentines Pot Pourri £10 at Next UK

The potpourri is part of Next’s Valentines Day collection , but instead of taking the traditional route and sticking with flowers, Next have gone bold with an assortment of yarn-spun cherries to carry the scent.

The cherries offer a fun, almost maximalist, spin on classic potpourri. And, at first glance, they look just like a quirky, on-trend centrepiece. Food themed homeware has been all the rage recently, with croissant adorned plates and mugs in B&M’s brunch club collection and M&S’ cabbageware, to name a few. So displaying a bowl of cherries in your home feels like a subtle nod to this ongoing trend.

But on closer look, nestled within the cherries is an irresistible fragrance. With top notes of cherry and almond, mid notes of jasmine and violet, and a base of vanilla, the scent is reminiscent of fresh cherry bakewells. What’s not to love?

How to style Next's potpourri

If you want to include Next's cherry and almond potpourri in your Valentine's display, why not pair it with more from their Valentine's collection?

While this is part of Next’s Valentine’s Day collection, I think it has a place in the home all year round. Not only is this new spin on potpourri trendy and playful, it’s also an eco-friendly solution to establishing a base scent in your home. With no harmful paraffins or toxins, like the type you might find in some candles or diffusers, potpourri can provide a sustainable scent, which can easily be refreshed after time.