The Orangery is an impressive single-storey residence located in the heart of the city

It’s not everyday a property like The Orangery comes on the market. Built in 1812, it’s perfectly positioned in a historic part of the city, neighbouring the Holborne Museum, and Sydney Pleasure Gardens. The Kennet and Avon Canal is just a short stroll away, through the picturesque Sydney Gardens.

This unique three bed property, dating back to the 1800s, is full of character. Pride and Prejudice fans might like to know Jane Austen once lived close by, at No 4 Sydney Place.

The decor in the living room is incredibly grand, suiting the period nature of the property. High ceilings are dressed with elegant chandeliers and floor-to-ceiling curtains. The room benefits from a marble fireplace with a gas fire and direct access to the garden.

The dining area features an incredible large lantern roof, that floods the room with natural light. There are also floor-to-ceiling French doors out to the garden.

Who wouldn’t feel like royalty sleeping in this extremely ornate, Gothic inspired four-poster? The carpets in a shade of 80s eucalyptus green might be in need of a 2018 update.

The walls are adorned with renaissance-style artwork. The statement bespoke lamp is very at home in this over-the-top bedroom scheme.

An opulent French-style bed is given further grandiose by a canopy. The chandelier is paired with wall scones and bedside lamps, so there’s no danger of not seeing the finer details in this room.

The third bedroom is still big enough to take a grand four poster bed, with plenty of room to spare.

The south-facing Italianate landscaped gardens are incredibly well maintained. Set in an idyllic location you can see key city landmarks just the other side of the garden wall.

This quaint garden is a real gem in the heart of the city. This little oasis features flagstone terracing with inset plants and shrubs and a central canopy of lime trees.

Sure, a little interior updating may be in order, but you can’t deny the place has good bones!

This house is currently on the market with Savills Bath