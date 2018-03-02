The I'm A Celebrity... campmate let Keith Lemon go Through The Keyhole of his West Country home

He’s worked as a property developer since the early 1990s, and hosts one of our favourite makeover shows, Homes Under The Hammer. So we’ve always imagined Martin Roberts has a rather impressive home of his own.

And last Saturday, we got to see it, as Keith Lemon went ‘Through The Keyhole’.

Located in a picturesque village just outside Bath, Martin’s home is a handsome period property. It’s made from Cotswold stone and is spread over four floors.

Keith enters through the back door into the country-style kitchen. The impressive space boasts a Leisure range cooker, two breakfast bars and a fish tank built into the island.

No Keith, it’s not a foot spa…

Next, Keith pops upstairs to the spacious bathroom. It’s filled with fun touches for Martin’s children Megan and Scott, as well as a bling basin and loo with gold detail.

The master bedroom is another huge space. We bet Martin couldn’t wait to return to his own bed after his stint in the Australian jungle. And here’s an idea to steal – shelves for books at the foot of the bed.

Martin also has a dressing room with storage for his epic collection of floral shirts.

There’s lots going on in the garden. Is it just us that wants to have a go on the climbing wall?! Megan and Scott are very lucky.

The beautifully landscaped outdoor space even has its own pond.

Broadcaster Martin has installed his own radio studio in a treehouse. Cheeky Keith auctions it off, Home Under The Hammer style, at the end of the tour, raising a measly five pounds and eight pence!

We’re more interested in what the main property would fetch at auction! Martin is a shrewd investor, so we have no doubts it would do well. What do you think?