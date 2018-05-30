Buy this tiny house on wheels, and move whenever you want!

It even has a built-in dog kennel

If the idea of committing to a particular area is putting you off buying a home, we might have just property for you. This mini dream house on wheels can be relocated pretty much whenever you feel like it. All you need to do is find the right plot of land.

The £107,000 Breezeway home is the work of American company Tiny Heirloom, which specialises in bespoke, luxury tiny homes. Made from a mix of cedar wood, metal and membrane, the homes can be solar powered so you can live completely off the grid, with every last detailed designed to your exact specification.

This beauty features a bedroom, sitting area, kitchen and utility-cum-bathroom… and there are lots of hidden surprises, too. Come on in!

To the left as you enter is this cleverly designed kitchen with breakfast bar.

Every mod con has been squeezed into the space – including an over, microwave and even a dishwasher.

Also on the ground floor is this exquisite marble-clad bathroom, with his-and-hers sinks and a large walk-in shower. They really have thought of everything!

On the other side of the mini home, there’s an entertaining area with its own wet bar and – hidden from view – a dog kennel. This opens out to the elements by way of a hinged ‘garage’ door.

A stepladder leads up to the bedroom, where the lack of head height is more than made up for by the views from picture windows on three sides.

It’s the perfect place to snuggle up with a good box set when rain stops play outside.

We love the stylish interiors exactly as they are. But if you fancy something different, the lovely people at Tiny Heirlooms can satisfy your every whim. Or you can start with one of the company’s DIY shells, which cost just $15,000 (£11,300).

Are you tempted by a home you can take on the road?