Buy this tiny house on wheels, and move whenever you want!

By

It even has a built-in dog kennel

If the idea of committing to a particular area is putting you off buying a home, we might have just property for you. This mini dream house on wheels can be relocated pretty much whenever you feel like it. All you need to do is find the right plot of land.

Another one-of-a-kind property: On the lookout for a quirky home? This lighthouse could be yours

Tiny-Heirloom-house-on-wheels-1

Image credit: Tiny Heirloom

The £107,000 Breezeway home is the work of American company Tiny Heirloom, which specialises in bespoke, luxury tiny homes. Made from a mix of cedar wood, metal and membrane, the homes can be solar powered so you can live completely off the grid, with every last detailed designed to your exact specification.

This beauty features a bedroom, sitting area, kitchen and utility-cum-bathroom… and there are lots of hidden surprises, too. Come on in!

Tiny-Heirloom-house-on-wheels-8

Image credit: Tiny Heirloom

To the left as you enter is this cleverly designed kitchen with breakfast bar.

Tiny-Heirloom-house-on-wheels-4

Image credit: Tiny Heirloom

Every mod con has been squeezed into the space – including an over, microwave and even a dishwasher.

Tiny-Heirloom-house-on-wheels-5

Image credit: Tiny Heirloom

Also on the ground floor is this exquisite marble-clad bathroom, with his-and-hers sinks and a large walk-in shower. They really have thought of everything!

They’re so hot right now! Marble bathroom ideas for an elegant and luxurious scheme

Tiny-Heirloom-house-on-wheels-3

Image credit: Tiny Heirloom

On the other side of the mini home, there’s an entertaining area with its own wet bar and – hidden from view – a dog kennel. This opens out to the elements by way of a hinged ‘garage’ door.

Tiny-Heirloom-house-on-wheels-6

Image credit: Tiny Heirloom

A stepladder leads up to the bedroom, where the lack of head height is more than made up for by the views from picture windows on three sides.

Tiny-Heirloom-house-on-wheels-7

Image credit: Tiny Heirloom

It’s the perfect place to snuggle up with a good box set when rain stops play outside.

Tiny-Heirloom-house-on-wheels-2

Image credit: Tiny Heirloom

Be inspired by more of our real homes

We love the stylish interiors exactly as they are. But if you fancy something different, the lovely people at Tiny Heirlooms can satisfy your every whim. Or you can start with one of the company’s DIY shells, which cost just $15,000 (£11,300).

Are you tempted by a home you can take on the road?

Ideal Home loves...

1.jpg | Country Homes & Interiors | housetohome.co.uk

7 beautiful oak-framed extensions
Feminine hallway with butterfly motif | Unforgerttable hallways | Hallways | PHOTO GALLERY | Livingetc | Housetohome.co.uk

How to make an unforgettable first impression
Map print wallpaper and yellow and purple accents | Dining rooms | Dining room ideas - 10 quirky designs | PHOTO GALLERY

Weird and wonderful dining rooms
cosy bedroom

Cosy bedroom decorating ideas
Garden art

Garden art ideas for all outdoor spaces
Bright towels | Bathroom accessories | Bathroom | PHOTO GALLERY | Style at Home | Housetohome.co.uk

Simple accessories that make bathrooms better