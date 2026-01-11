Experts issue electric blanket warning as temperatures drop – and it could lead to a very costly mistake

It's winter, and outside temperatures have plummeted below freezing for many of us, which means that getting into bed at night has suddenly become a much chillier affair.

However, if you've been tempted to add one of the best electric blankets to your bed to combat the cold, you may want to consider this warning before plugging it in and turning it on.

Mattress experts have warned that there's one type of mattress you should never use an electric blanket with, and if we get this wrong, it could lead to a very costly mistake.

One type of mattress you shouldn't use an electric blanket on

Yes, according to Martin Seeley, sleep expert and CEO of MattressNextDay, if you have a memory foam mattress, you might want to think twice before layering an electric underblanket on top of it.

'Memory foam is designed to work with your body’s natural warmth,' explains Martin, 'it's specifically engineered to respond to body heat by softening slightly, which allows it to mould around your body shape. That’s what gives a memory foam mattress its signature ‘hugging’ comfort.'

However, as Martin reveals, 'introducing extra heat – such as adding an electric blanket to the bed – can interfere with the foam’s structure, leading to premature wear and reducing its ability to support your body properly.'

We all know that the best mattresses don't come cheap, and compromising the integrity of the memory foam surface could lead to us having to replace a mattress far sooner than we would normally need to.

Plus, pairing an electric blanket with a memory foam mattress doesn't just risk the mattress overheating and losing its elasticity; it can cause us to overheat, too. 'The trapped warmth can disrupt the body’s ability to regulate temperature, leading to restless sleep, night sweats, and dehydration,' warns Martin.

Thankfully, if you do own a memory foam mattress or a hybrid mattress with a memory foam surface, you don't need to resign yourself to a cold sleep this winter. As Martin explains, there are several things you can do to make your sleep setup warmer, without using an electric blanket.

Alternative options

1. Use a heated throw on top of your bedding

Instead of opting for an electric underblanket, which goes between your mattress and your fitted sheet, opt for an overblanket or heated throw instead. This will give you that extra boost of warmth when you first climb into bed, without coming into direct contact with the memory foam underneath.

'By placing a heated throw over your bedding, you’ll avoid overheating or softening the foam while still creating a cosy sleeping environment,' Martin explains. 'Try switching it on for 10 to 15 minutes before bed, then turning it off once you’re tucked in. You’ll drift off warm and comfortable without using unnecessary energy overnight.'

2. Add a mattress topper

Before I switched to a natural-fill pocket spring mattress, I used to sleep on a memory foam mattress, and I didn't just find it cold to get onto in winter, I also found it often felt harder during cold weather. This makes sense because, as Martin has pointed out, memory foam is designed to soften with warmth.

My solution was to add a wool-filled mattress topper to my bed in winter. Wool's natural temperature-regulating powers made for a *much* cosier sleep, and a natural wool or feather and down topper also solves the electric blanket problem.

Add the electric blanket over one of the best mattress toppers for cold weather, and you can stay warm whilst still protecting the memory foam underneath.

'Think of a topper as a light, insulating jacket for your mattress,' agrees Martin. The right one 'can keep you warmer through the night while also protecting the mattress from sweat and moisture. It’s a simple way to extend both your comfort and your mattress’s lifespan.'

3. Choose a higher tog duvet

And of course, if you choose the best duvet for winter, you may find you don't need to use an electric blanket at all.

'During winter, opt for a duvet of at least 13.5 tog,' recommends Martin advises. 'It provides that extra layer of insulation your body needs when the temperature drops.' You can find out more in our guide to how to choose the right duvet tog.

Finding the best filling for a duvet will also help you to stay warmer in bed. Martin recommends natural materials such as wool or feather fillings, which regulate body temperature more effectively than synthetic fibres.