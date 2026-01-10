I’m not usually a fan of animal print – but I’m obsessed with this M&S table lamp that just dropped

The new year always brings a fresh batch of homeware, and it is one of the latest drops at Marks & Spencer that has just changed my mind about the animal print trend in interiors: the new M&S cow-print table lamp.

Despite shunning the leopard print trend and other trending animal prints, I have fallen head over heels for the animal print table lamp, and I now need it in my life and in my home asap.

Part of the new M&S spring/summer 2026 lamp collection, this textured fabric lamp design retails for a very reasonable £30, and it’s already selling fast at M&S.

Compared to the popular animal prints that I usually don’t like - such as leopard, tiger and zebra prints - the cow print trend has an almost neutral and rustic quality that makes it all the more appealing and stylish.

‘Cow print is a brilliant way to tap into our collective desire for interiors that feel warm, tactile, and intentionally less polished,’ says Lucy Mather, interiors expert at Arighi Bianchi. ‘Interior design is moving away from sleek minimalism towards decor that feels more organic and grounding. And this versatile, iconic pattern is an easy way to bring instant character to a space in a way that still feels surprisingly neutral. The natural colour palette - think soft black, brown, tan, chestnut, and cream - make it more timeless than trend-led, while the irregular pattern adds depth and movement to decor schemes.’

(Image credit: M&S)

Cow print is set to continue being one of the major home decor trends in 2026 as product releases such as this M&S table lamp are a proof of. But if you’re not sure what pairs well with cow print and how to style a piece like this in your home, Lucy at Arighi Bianchi has some tips.

‘Pair with natural textures like linen, wool, jute, and warm woods to enhance its organic feel, or balance against smoother surfaces such as timber, stone, and painted finishes for contrast,' she suggests. 'Earthy colour schemes work particularly well with cow print - warm neutrals, soft browns, rusts, ochres, and charcoals - allowing the pattern to feel cohesive rather than overly shouty.

'Soft, diffused lighting will highlight the texture. Just be careful not to go too full-on cowboy; treat cow print as a thoughtful accent rather than a full-room statement for a look that feels timeless, cosy, and effortlessly stylish,’ she advises.

I’m growing fonder of the cow print interior trend by the minute. So if you, too, want to incorporate the pattern into your home in more ways than one, here are a few of my stylish cow-print picks to do that with.

What are your thoughts on this M&S cow-print lamp and the cow-print trend in general? Is this a yay or a nay from you?