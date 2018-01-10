Ideal Home Loves – our pick of the best buys

What makes our best buys hot list we hear you ask? Anything we love, from a statement new furniture piece to dreamy bedlinens, no product is too big or too small to make our weekly round-up

Here at Ideal Home HQ we know all the right people to get sneak previews of the latest shopping collections before they even hit the stores. Sharing is caring right, so each week we round-up our pick of the best new buys to share with you you, so you too can be ahead of the game.

This week we’ve got the brand new range from designer Sara Miller, a Hollywood worthy clothes rail and a stylish kettle all Kate Spade fans will want to get their hands on. If you only treat yourself to one thing this week we recommend it be one of these new buys…

1. Beautiful kitchen textiles

I personally adore Sara Miller because one of her motifs features the most elegant Flamingos you’re likely to ever see on homewares. New to her range are floral kitchen textiles that are simply stunning. This new peony design is a sophisticated floral print in vibrant shades to effortlessly dress the kitchen. As demonstrated by the photography, the bright colour palette sits beautifully against popular dark kitchen units.

Buy now: Peony Placement Tea Towel, £13, Sara Miller

2. Designer kettle designs

Add a touch of designer chic to your kitchen with the addition of this stove-top kettle. The enamel coating has a playful polka dot design sure to cheer up these dark January mornings. With a nursery rhyme sentiment engraved on the spout it’s got plenty of the Kate Spade charm we so adore.

Buy now: Deco Dot Tea Kettle, £63, Kate Spade by Amara

3. Comfy sofa

This time of year calls for hunkering down with a good box set – am I right? When this inviting image popped into my inbox my immediate thought was ‘I want to be sat there right now watching Netflix!’. This beautifully generous Dillon sofa is Sofa Workshop’s best-selling design – and it’s easy to see why with those plump cushions and a corner section you can stretch out on. The crowd-pleasing Dillon is available in myriad of colours and fabric to make it perfect for every home. And right now it’s on sale!!!

Buy now: Dillon Corner Sofa, now £1,472 (was £1,732), Sofa Workshop

4. Stylish clothes storage

Sorry to dangle the carrot without the goods to back it up, because this gorgeous clothes rail sadly isn’t available until March. Silver lining, it gives us plenty of time to save up – because we might have promised not to shop this month (I might have already broken this). The fabulous gold design looks straight off a film set for good reason, it’s a collaborative design with Ikea and stylist-to-the-stars B. Akerland.

Coming soon: Omedelbar Clothes Rack, £119, Ikea

Every week we’ll be rounding up the latest buys not to be missed! Be sure to check back in the same time next week to see what’s in store. Until next week then, we wish you all happy shopping!