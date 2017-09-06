Ideal Home loves – this week’s best buys

Each week we pick our favourite new buys to share with you! This week is a supermarket special

Here at Ideal Home we’re lucky enough to get sneak previews of all the latest shopping collections which we peruse each week, selecting our favourites to make our weekly round-up #idealhomeloves

This week we’ve gone on a supermarket sweep to shop the new autumn collections that have just dropped in store! We’ve got the a designer-style radio from Sainsbury’s, a fashionable furniture piece from George and some classy crockery from a brand-new range at Tesco.

If you only buy one extra thing this week while getting your groceries, we recommend it be one of these bargain buys…

1. Divine dinnerware

Up the glamour factor at your next soiree with this delicate china, and play our favourite new dinner party game – guess where your plates came from! We’re pretty sure no one will get it right on their first guess.

The Jardin collection forms part of Tesco’s new premium Fox & Ivy homeware brand – which we’ll be sharing more of with you very soon.

A modern take on classic blue-and-white crockery, this bold floral design is offset by an elegant gold edging. The pieces are guaranteed to elevate your dining experience… even if you are serving beans on toast!

Buy now: Fox & Ivy Jardin Side Plate, £4.50, Tesco

2. Designer-style DAB Digital radio

Next, and staying with the floral theme, what is there not to love about this stunning Woodland Walk print radio? We honestly had to do a double take when we saw where this design was from. It looks like a designer piece – a compliment to the design team, we assure you!

The retro radio features modern metallic finishing touches on the control dials and aerial, which beautifully enhance the painterly floral pattern on the casing.

Not only does it look divine the price tag is music to our ears – sorry, couldn’t resist – at only £40! It Just goes to show the supermarket is the place to unearth some real treasures.

Buy now: Sainsbury’s Home DAB05003 DAB/fM digital Radio, £40, Sainsbury’s

2. Space-saving table

Whether you’re living in a small space or simply not looking to invest in a big piece of furniture, then George can come to the rescue. Maybe all you need is a small table to pop a cuppa on while you watch TV. Or perhaps you’d like to lay out some nibbles for guests. Either way, this nifty, fashionable fold-away table is just the thing.

The table is inexpensive and oh-so practical because it can be folded and stored away out of sight when not needed. Our personal favourite for the new season is the muted blue shade, but it’s also available in additional white and grey colour ways. You could even mix and match the full set.

Buy now: Folding Table, £19, George Home

4. Bargain bedlinen

Aldi is THE supermarket to keep your eye on for great finds, thanks to the weekly Specialbuys offers. This week they caught our attention with their cool and highly affordable complete bedlinen set – at just £15.99 all in – that’s a double duvet cover, double fitted sheet and two pillowcases!

Perfect for university starters and teens alike, this Scandi-inspired print is sure to add a touch of laid-back cool to any bedroom and you can’t argue with the price.

Buy now: Dash Design Double Bedding Set, £15.99, Aldi

Each and every week we round up the latest buys to hit the shops, be sure to check back in same time next week to see the hottest find on the high street. Until then, happy supermarket shopping.