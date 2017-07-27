PETA Vegan Homeware Awards 2017 – and the winners are…
The demand for sustainable homeware is growing, and PETA are celebrating the best designs and innovations in the vegan homeware sphere
Sustainable fashion has never been so in demand, and more people are choosing a vegan lifestyle than ever before. In line with this growing focus on ethics, the demand for compassionate and sustainable homeware is also on the increase, and where there is demand, there is supply…
To celebrate the work of designers and retailers who are considering animal cruelty and the environment, PETA have created the first ever PETA Vegan Homeware Awards – and Ideal Home can exclusively reveal the winners.
The awards, with 14 categories, recognise the best designs and innovations for a ‘cruelty-free’ home.
‘Home is where the heart is – and compassionate consumers are driving the demand for beautiful vegan homeware,’ says PETA Director Elisa Allen. ‘Forward-thinking designers are experimenting with sustainable and cutting-edge vegan materials and offering a great variety of cruelty-free choices to suit every home and budget.’
MPU 01 Desktop
More winners: Pinterest honours their top Pinners in the first ever Interiors Awards
Here are the winner’s of this year’s inaugural awards:
Best vegan sofa
Rockett St George Faux Cowhide Style Sofa
Buy Now: Faux Cowhide vintage-style two-seater sofa, £625, Rockett St George
Best faux-sheepskin rug
Ikea Tejn Rug
Buy Now: Tejn rug, £10, Ikea
Best vegan leather home office chair
Made.com Keira office chair in black PU and brass
Buy Now: Keira office chair in black PU and brass, £149, Made.com
Best cruelty-free home fragrance
Le Labo home fragrance
Buy Now: Home fragrance, £78, Le Labo Fragrances
Best vegan candle
Pacifica soy candles
Buy Now: Pacifica soy candle in ruby guava, £18, Holland & Barrett
Best faux-fur throw
Heal’s Lynx faux fur throw
MPU 02
Buy Now: Lynx faux fur throw, £249, Heal’s
Best wool-free blanket
Oliver Bonas woven stripe pom pom throw
Buy Now: Woven stripe pom pom throw, £75, Oliver Bonas
Best down-free beddings
Debenhams ‘Feels Like Down’ microfibre duvet
Buy Now: 13.5 tog ‘Feels Like Down’ microfibre duvet, from £75 for a single, Debenhams
Best feather-free cushion
Monsoon square tassel cushion
Buy Now: Square tassel cushion, £35, Monsoon
Best vegan mattress
John Lewis memory collection mattresses
Buy Now: Memory collection contour cool support memory foam mattress, £850, John Lewis
Best silk-free sheets
Habitat washed sateen range
Buy Now: Washed sateen pink double duvet cover, now £45, Habitat
Best wool-free curtains
Zara Home grey velvet curtain
Buy now: Grey velvet curtain, £25.99, Zara Home
Innovation award
Simon Kern – Beleaf Chair
Slovakian designer Šimon Kern has crafted a unique chair made from a mixture of recycled leaves and bio-resin.
Influencer award
Emily Turnbull – Studio Can Can: Vegan interior design and build
Award-winning designer Emily Turnbull has created compassionate modern interiors for Fred Perry stores, hotels, private homes, and eateries including vegan café The Den and ‘vish’ and chips van Battered