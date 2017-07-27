The demand for sustainable homeware is growing, and PETA are celebrating the best designs and innovations in the vegan homeware sphere

Sustainable fashion has never been so in demand, and more people are choosing a vegan lifestyle than ever before. In line with this growing focus on ethics, the demand for compassionate and sustainable homeware is also on the increase, and where there is demand, there is supply…

To celebrate the work of designers and retailers who are considering animal cruelty and the environment, PETA have created the first ever PETA Vegan Homeware Awards – and Ideal Home can exclusively reveal the winners.

The awards, with 14 categories, recognise the best designs and innovations for a ‘cruelty-free’ home.

‘Home is where the heart is – and compassionate consumers are driving the demand for beautiful vegan homeware,’ says PETA Director Elisa Allen. ‘Forward-thinking designers are experimenting with sustainable and cutting-edge vegan materials and offering a great variety of cruelty-free choices to suit every home and budget.’

Here are the winner’s of this year’s inaugural awards:

Best vegan sofa

Rockett St George Faux Cowhide Style Sofa

Buy Now: Faux Cowhide vintage-style two-seater sofa, £625, Rockett St George

Best faux-sheepskin rug

Ikea Tejn Rug

Buy Now: Tejn rug, £10, Ikea

Best vegan leather home office chair

Made.com Keira office chair in black PU and brass

Best cruelty-free home fragrance

Le Labo home fragrance

Buy Now: Home fragrance, £78, Le Labo Fragrances

Best vegan candle

Pacifica soy candles

Buy Now: Pacifica soy candle in ruby guava, £18, Holland & Barrett

Best faux-fur throw

Heal’s Lynx faux fur throw

Buy Now: Lynx faux fur throw, £249, Heal’s

Best wool-free blanket

Oliver Bonas woven stripe pom pom throw

Buy Now: Woven stripe pom pom throw, £75, Oliver Bonas

Best down-free beddings

Debenhams ‘Feels Like Down’ microfibre duvet

Buy Now: 13.5 tog ‘Feels Like Down’ microfibre duvet, from £75 for a single, Debenhams

Best feather-free cushion

Monsoon square tassel cushion

Best vegan mattress

John Lewis memory collection mattresses

Buy Now: Memory collection contour cool support memory foam mattress, £850, John Lewis

Best silk-free sheets

Habitat washed sateen range

Buy Now: Washed sateen pink double duvet cover, now £45, Habitat

Best wool-free curtains

Zara Home grey velvet curtain

Buy now: Grey velvet curtain, £25.99, Zara Home

Innovation award

Simon Kern – Beleaf Chair

Slovakian designer Šimon Kern has crafted a unique chair made from a mixture of recycled leaves and bio-resin.

Influencer award

Emily Turnbull – Studio Can Can: Vegan interior design and build

Award-winning designer Emily Turnbull has created compassionate modern interiors for Fred Perry stores, hotels, private homes, and eateries including vegan café The Den and ‘vish’ and chips van Battered