When it comes to finding eclectic, quirky homeware, Urban Outfitters has always been one of the places I’ve checked for cool-girl home buys, but lately I’ve been drawn more and more to Primark's home section. With affordable prices and stylish pieces on offer, I’m now asking: is Primark the new Urban Outfitters?

I won’t lie, Primark has been nailing some of the biggest home decor trends this year. Only recently, I’ve been left super impressed with their Cosy autumn homeware , as well as their traditional Christmas decor, which I’m sure you’ll agree, looks more expensive than the budget price tags they come with.

While Urban Outfitters remains one of my favourite places to shop for homeware, I can’t argue with Primark’s prices. Here’s how the two compare.

Primark UK Cinnamon Roll Lidded Candle £7 at Primark This candle looks good enough to eat! It's fun and quirky, perfect for adding some character to your home. Urban Outfitters Cinnamon Bun Scented Candle £20 at Urban Outfitters This cinnamon bun candle looks just like Primark's cheaper alternative. But I think it is a more elevated version, with extra details and a more realistic design.

It was while browsing Primark’s new homeware drops recently that I spotted their Cinnamon Bun Candle (£7) was a dead ringer for the Urban Outfitters Cinnamon Bun Scented Candle (£20) , which I’d spotted online earlier in the week.

I love pretty candles and am frequently looking for the best candles to scent my home. I also love cinnamon buns, so this felt like a match made in heaven. Now, when you study both candles, it is obvious that the Urban Outfitters candle has a greater level of detailing and looks slightly more realistic than the Primark candle. But Primark’s candle has a pretty pink bow and is £13 cheaper, making it a pretty worthy alternative in my book.

From this, I began wondering, ‘Is Primark the New Urban Outfitters?’, and started to delve deeper into Primark’s homeware collection. My findings show that often Primark produces more affordable home decor, complete with an Urban Outfitters-esque style.

Bedding

Primark UK Stripe and Bow King Duvet Cover Set £22 at Primark This stunning bow bedding is both plaful and festive. It's from Primark's Christmas range, but I'd be tempted to use it all year round. Urban Outfitters Pink Painted Bows Duvet Set £40 at Urban Outfitters This soft pink and white set looks beautifully delicate. It's also 100% cotton for added comfort.

Crockery

Primark UK Croissant Side Plate £4 at Primark If you want to add some French chicness to your kitchen, why not start with this croissant side plate? Urban Outfitters Croissant Bow Plate Was £16, now £9 at Urban Outfitters I love the 3D element of the croissant and butter on this plate, which gives it extra visual texture - it almost looks to nice to eat off!

Bath mats

Primark UK Heart-Shaped Shower Mat £10 at Primark A statement bathmat is a great way to add some character to your bathroom, and Primark has lots of quirky options. Urban Outfitters Cheeky Goose Bath Mat £32 at Urban Outfitters Urban Outfitters is my go-to for statement bath mats. This cheeky duck will add charm to any bathroom.

Primark has been producing more and more quirky and vibrant homeware, which I think makes it an Urban Outfitters rival. While I’ll still be checking Urban Outfitters to find decor for my home, I will also be checking Primark for affordable alternatives.

