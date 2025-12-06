Sorry, Urban Outfitters, Primark is my new go-to shop for affordable cool-girl homeware – these top picks prove it
Primark is nailing cool and quirky homeware right now
When it comes to finding eclectic, quirky homeware, Urban Outfitters has always been one of the places I’ve checked for cool-girl home buys, but lately I’ve been drawn more and more to Primark's home section. With affordable prices and stylish pieces on offer, I’m now asking: is Primark the new Urban Outfitters?
I won’t lie, Primark has been nailing some of the biggest home decor trends this year. Only recently, I’ve been left super impressed with their Cosy autumn homeware, as well as their traditional Christmas decor, which I’m sure you’ll agree, looks more expensive than the budget price tags they come with.
While Urban Outfitters remains one of my favourite places to shop for homeware, I can’t argue with Primark’s prices. Here’s how the two compare.
It was while browsing Primark’s new homeware drops recently that I spotted their Cinnamon Bun Candle (£7) was a dead ringer for the Urban Outfitters Cinnamon Bun Scented Candle (£20), which I’d spotted online earlier in the week.
I love pretty candles and am frequently looking for the best candles to scent my home. I also love cinnamon buns, so this felt like a match made in heaven. Now, when you study both candles, it is obvious that the Urban Outfitters candle has a greater level of detailing and looks slightly more realistic than the Primark candle. But Primark’s candle has a pretty pink bow and is £13 cheaper, making it a pretty worthy alternative in my book.
From this, I began wondering, ‘Is Primark the New Urban Outfitters?’, and started to delve deeper into Primark’s homeware collection. My findings show that often Primark produces more affordable home decor, complete with an Urban Outfitters-esque style.
Bedding
Crockery
Bath mats
Primark has been producing more and more quirky and vibrant homeware, which I think makes it an Urban Outfitters rival. While I’ll still be checking Urban Outfitters to find decor for my home, I will also be checking Primark for affordable alternatives.
Sign up to our newsletter for style inspiration, real homes, project and garden advice and shopping know-how
Kezia Reynolds joined the Ideal Home team as News Writer in September 2024. After graduating from City, University of London in 2022 with a bachelor’s degree in journalism, Kezia kicked off her career spending two years working on women’s weekly magazines. She is always on the lookout for the latest home news, finding you the best deals and trends - so you don’t miss a thing!