I'm not surprised this is the most popular sofa bed of 2025 – stylish *and* practical, it's Ideal Home readers' clear favourite

At Ideal Home, we're always interested in what you (our readers) choose to give floorspace to in your homes, and 2025 has definitely been the year of multifunctional furniture, namely the sofa bed.

As Ideal Home's Sleep Editor, I've tested out numerous sofa beds for our best sofa bed guide, but there's one sleeper sofa that's caught Ideal Home readers' attention more than any other this year.

And to be honest, I'm not surprised, because we know that our readers are always quick to spot a good thing when they see one.

Most popular sofa bed of 2025: John Lewis x Innovation Living Cubed 140 Sofa Bed

Yep, the sofa bed that proved itself to be by *far* the most popular with Ideal Home readers in 2025 is the Innovation Living Cubed 140 Sofa Bed available from John Lewis.

And it's easy to see why. Firstly, this sofa bed is *compact*, so whether you're trying to create hosting space in a small living room, a guest bedroom, or a home office, or you want to add sleepover space to a kids' bedroom, this armless design can be squeezed into the tightest of spaces.

Second, despite its compact footprint, once it's unfolded, it offers a generous double bed-sized sleeping area. That's pretty unheard of in the world of sofa beds – especially of this size – as no matter how wide the sofa itself is, sleeping areas tend to be a *lot* smaller than your average mattress size.

Third, it's delivered flatpacked. Yes, that does mean you need to assemble it yourself, but we know that our readers are a DIY-savvy bunch. The benefit is that it's much easier to get it upstairs and into a guest bedroom or home office than with many other options.

And lastly, it's well-made, modern, and stylish. Which proves another thing we already knew: that you're all savvy and stylish shoppers who are willing to invest in a good purchase.

The most popular sofa bed of 2025: runners up

However, the Innovation Living Cubed 140 Sofa Bed wasn't the only sofa bed that caught your eye in 2025. These are the three runners-up that *almost* made the top spot, and again, they're all about the union of functionality and style.

Heal's Oswald Sofa Bed £2,799 at Heal's Those with a little more space to play with opted for Heal's stylish Oswald sofa bed. This sofa bed nails the best of both worlds, offering comfortable sitting and sleeping on its *king-sized* sleeping area. If you have guests staying over the festive period, they'll definitely appreciate you making this investment. John Lewis Innovation Living Cane Sofa Bed £2,099 at John Lewis This year also saw the launch of the Innovation Living Cane Sofa Bed at John Lewis. I crowned it the most stylish sofa bed of the year, and you agreed. In fact, I think that in 2026, we might see this sofa bed stealing the crown from its cousin, the Innovation Living Cubed 140. Habitat Julien 4-Seater Sofa Bed £680 at Habitat UK And another new launch takes our 4th most-shopped spot of the year. Habitat's Julien 4-Seater Sofa Bed is a great value buy, especially if you want a sofa bed that can be used as your main living room seating. Even better, it's currently on sale, with its normal £850 price tag reduced to £680.

From our round-up of bestsellers, I think one thing is clear. Ideal Home readers continue to demand a lot from the furniture we choose to give space to in our homes.

These are big purchases, and furniture needs to be practical, stylish, and well-made so that our investments stand the test of time – and rightly so.

Retailers will need to continue to create furniture that nails the holy grail of style, practicality, and value for money in 2026, and as of right now, John Lewis, Habitat, and Heal's are the ones leading the way.