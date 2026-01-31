Jump to category:
George Home's new 'crafted calm' collection is full of designer and high-end lookalikes – these are my 6 top picks, starting at just £4

These pieces look so much more expensive than they actually are – and I want them all

Sara Hesikova's avatar
By
published
A limewash painted living room with built-in cream sofa decorated with George Home cushions, a wooden coffee table in front of it and a pleated bowl on a side table
(Image credit: George Home)
ASDA’s homeware brand, George Home, is easily my favourite supermarket home range, and the brand’s latest collection for spring/summer 2026, the George Home Crafted Calm range, perfectly demonstrates why.

George Home is the ideal place to go for home accessories that champion some of the biggest home decor trends. It’s a great place to shop for budget-friendly alternatives to other brands – according to our News Writer, Kezia Reynolds, George Home is quickly becoming the new Oliver Bonas.

A coffee table in a living room decorated with pieces from George Home&#039;s Crafted Calm range like the marbled bowl, striped glass vase and black candle holders

(Image credit: George Home)

As its name suggests, the collection’s aesthetic is inspired by serene retreats and is filled with muted, earthy colours, tactile, natural textures, sculptural shapes, and timeless patterns. All of which helps to create a peaceful home that encourages slow living.

Which one of these is your favourite? And now that payday has finally graced us, are you going to invest in any?

Sara Hesikova
Content Editor

Sara Hesikova has been a Content Editor at Ideal Home since June 2024, starting at the title as a News Writer in July 2023. She is now also the Ideal Home Certified Expert in Training on Furniture, and so far has tested over 150 different sofas.

Graduating from London College of Fashion with a bachelor’s degree in fashion journalism in 2016, she got her start in niche fashion and lifestyle magazines like Glass and Alvar as a writer and editor before making the leap into interiors, working with the likes of 91 Magazine and copywriting for luxury bed linen brand Yves Delorme among others.

