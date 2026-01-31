George Home's new 'crafted calm' collection is full of designer and high-end lookalikes – these are my 6 top picks, starting at just £4
These pieces look so much more expensive than they actually are – and I want them all
ASDA’s homeware brand, George Home, is easily my favourite supermarket home range, and the brand’s latest collection for spring/summer 2026, the George Home Crafted Calm range, perfectly demonstrates why.
George Home is the ideal place to go for home accessories that champion some of the biggest home decor trends. It’s a great place to shop for budget-friendly alternatives to other brands – according to our News Writer, Kezia Reynolds, George Home is quickly becoming the new Oliver Bonas.
The new Crafted Calm range is no exception, as it is full of affordable lookalikes for pieces from The White Company and Henry Holland Studio, among others.
As its name suggests, the collection’s aesthetic is inspired by serene retreats and is filled with muted, earthy colours, tactile, natural textures, sculptural shapes, and timeless patterns. All of which helps to create a peaceful home that encourages slow living.
My top picks
This bowl is what really got me into this whole George Home range. I'm a big fan of Henry Holland's ceramics and this stoneware bowl is so similar to his style and his bowls like this marble salad bowl. But instead of £95, you'll only pay £10 for this George Home one.
This white ceramic table lamp is so sweet and it's also a dead ringer for several lamps from The White Company, including the Southwold table lamp. The high-end brand is known for textured stoneware lamps and home accessories but George Home really nailed the look.
Scalloped trims are a trend that has been going strong for the last couple of years. And while almost every brand makes a scalloped cushion at this point, I've seen an elevated monochrome version like this one only once before at Maison Flaneur.
A pinstriped bed linen set like this one will never go out of style and this George Home design is reminiscent of cult favourite Piglet in Bed styles. This blue colourway is my favourite but there are also green and grey colourways available.
Sculptural shapes like this decorative bowl are high in demand lately as they make for the perfect addition to a sideboard, a console table or even as a centrepiece for a dining table. The £12 price tag makes it a bargain, not to mention it looks just like the Bloomingville Harmonia bowl, available at Amazon.
Which one of these is your favourite? And now that payday has finally graced us, are you going to invest in any?
