I think I can speak for many of us when I say our interior styles are very much ‘champagne tastes on a beer budget.’ And this is why it falls under my job description to track down the most stylish budget homeware collection, and my latest favourite is easily the Søstrene Grene SS26 collection, aptly titled: 'Every Home Has Its Own Poetry'.

If you’re looking to introduce the latest home decor trends to your home, honestly, there’s no better place than Søstrene Grene - especially as you can now shop the retailer online .

The Danish retailer is known for its affordable prices, quirky craft materials and stylish homeware. I’ve rounded up my top picks from the collection, and I don’t believe you’ll be disappointed. In fact, it looks so good, no one will believe the price you paid for them…

(Image credit: Søstrene Grene)

First things first, I want to introduce you to my top pick from the collection: the LED table lamp (£32.80) . The chrome trend is showing no sign of slowing down this year, with the M&S Chrome Colby Lamp and Habitat’s new chrome Caliban lamp already catching my eye.

I’m a huge fan of this sleek, reflective style and its nods to the ‘50s and ‘60s. If you’re a fan of mid-century styling, you need a chrome lamp, and I love Søstrene Grene's. It’s battery-operated, with three light settings, so you can use it to illuminate any dark corner in your home.

I particularly like its shape, which looks a little more squat than a typical mushroom lamp. It’s made from iron, with a stunning reflective finish that catches the light. It’s both cool and modern, with the ability to make a space look bright and fresh.

The rest of the collection is reflective of this with fresh, pastel colourways, ceramics and quirky shapes; it’s been hard selecting my favourite styles.

Get the Ideal Home Newsletter Sign up to our newsletter for style inspiration, real homes, project and garden advice and shopping know-how Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The only qualm I have with Søstrene Grene is that there isn’t a store local to me! If you have a similar issue, I’ve found a few more affordable home buys I’m loving right now.

Alternatives

Habitat Habitat Caliban Globe Glass Table Lamp - Chrome £22 at Habitat I think £22 is an amazing price for such a stylish lamp. John Lewis John Lewis Hand Painted Striped Stoneware Vase, H18cm, Haze Blue £16 at John Lewis I have this vase, and it gets so many compliments. M&S 3 Pack Striped Ceramic Dinner Candle Holders £12.50 at M&S The chic candlestick holders look way more expensive than their price tag.

If you’re shopping on a budget, I highly recommend Søstrene Grene. It’s so stylish, yet unbelievably affordable, helping to satiate those champagne tastes!