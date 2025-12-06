I look at cushions on a daily basis as a Room Decor editor – these are my go-to places to get the best ones

I love a good cushion! After all, who doesn’t?! They’re such an easy and affordable way to update a room and a great tool to inject some colour, pattern and/or texture into a space. But if you’re not sure where to buy cushions - or at least where to get the best ones - you’ve come to the right place.

As a Room Decor Editor here at Ideal Home, I look at cushions almost daily and include them in countless roundups, as they're such a great way to embrace a home decor trend or make a sofa look more expensive. Not to mention how much I love adding new cushions to my own home. These are the eight brands and retailers I trust to have beautiful and stylish cushions, which is why I come back to them time and time again.

From budget-friendly places to more high-end spots, this is my little black book of the best destinations for cushion shopping.

1. Habitat

(Image credit: Habitat)

Habitat is a great place to get affordable cushions with a cool print, whether that’s a geometric pattern or something a little more graphic like the currently bestselling (and seasonal) ‘Apres’ cushion that’s very mountain chalet-themed.

But equally, you can snap up some solid-coloured basics like linen, cotton or velvet cushions – I’m particularly a fan of this long lumbar cushion in chocolate brown velvet.

2. The White Company

(Image credit: The White Company)

The White Company is known for its quiet luxury style that’s focused on a muted colour palette of timeless neutrals and tactile textures, with the occasional rustic ‘edge’. All of that applies to its elegant and high-end looking and feeling range of cushions, too.

As the name suggests, The White Company as a brand is largely about decorating with the colour white – but not all of its cushions are white, there are also creams, beiges, browns and greys on offer, too. And it’s mostly about the textures when it comes to the company’s cushions, most of which are natural, including sheepskin, which is perfect for the colder months.

3. John Lewis

(Image credit: John Lewis)

If you’re looking for a wide selection of cushions to choose from, I can’t recommend John Lewis enough. From its own branded designs to ones from other brands the retailer stocks (including the likes of Morris & Co. and Laura Ashley) and collaborations with Sanderson, Collagerie and more, there’s also a wide range of different styles to choose from at various price points. In short, there’s something for everybody and every budget.

4. Marks & Spencer

(Image credit: M&S)

Marks & Spencer has a wide range of cushions to choose from but the two main themes are cosy, heritage-inspired designs which includes patchwork and checked cushions and then high-quality classics.

M&S is one of the best places to get timeless solid-coloured velvet cushions because there are always lots of colour options to choose from and they're made with 100% cotton and filled with feathers rather than any synthetics.

5. Next

(Image credit: Next)

Similarly to John Lewis, Next is a great place to shop for cushions due to the wide range on offer, including both Next’s own-brand designs, as well as cushions from brands like Rockett St George, French Connection and the quirky Eleanor Bowmer.

But I like to go to Next for simpler cushion designs with lots of texture that feel luxurious and elevated, whether it’s the super soft checked faux fur design or the boucle-like style below.

6. Heal’s

(Image credit: Heal's)

If you’re after a cushion (or cushions) that also doubles as an artwork, Heal’s is the place to go. As a retailer stocking more high-end brands, you will pay a little extra for your cushions here, but they are real statement designs that are almost like art in their own right. Which makes it worth the premium price, in my opinion.

Heal’s offers a smaller selection of its own-branded designs like the geometric-print number below. But I mostly go to Heal’s for the cool brands of cushions the retailer stocks – be it Fine Little Day (their cushions are the perfect way to turn your hobby into a decor statement, whether it’s swimming or tennis) or Jules Pansu with their Picasso-inspired designs.

7. Dunelm

(Image credit: Dunelm)

The great thing about Dunelm’s cushion offering is that it’s pretty much never-ending yet also super affordable. The sizeable range includes everything from classic plain-coloured velvet cushions to fun, on-trend designs to make a statement.

Dunelm’s ongoing collaboration with Sophie Robinson has also provided several fun and colourful cushion designs (in true Sophie Robinson fashion), including the striped, ruffled number below.

8. Anthropologie

(Image credit: Anthropologie)

Similarly to Dunelm, Anthropologie is a great place to get a trendy cushion. From statement slogan designs to cushions from some popular status names in the world of interiors - think Matilda Goad, TBCo and more - this is the place to go. But since Anthropologie’s offering is more high end, this is also reflected in the prices which tend to be on the higher end.

Get your cushion wishlist ready and start shopping!