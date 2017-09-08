How to create a simple Scandi look with the Ideal Home collection at Very

Give your home an on-trend Scandi look with a little help from the new Ideal Home range

At the heart of this Retro Scandi collection is laid-back, simple appeal. Here at Ideal Home we’ve taken it to another level by injecting a bit of personality of our own, beautifully enhancing the look with accent furniture and accessories decorated with cheerful geometric patterns.

Playing with textures, such as that of concrete and metal, helps to give this look its modern edge.

The pieces of furniture in the Ideal Home Collection are classic Mid Century in terms of shape. But they’ve been given a jazzy makeover using feel-good colours, such as zesty yellow on upholstery and blush pink paintwork. Each piece works as a standalone statement and can be used to update your decor in an instant.

Classically curvaceous upholstery and accent tables from the new Ideal Home collection at Very range can help to create a room full of easy-going colour and character. Above, we’ve dressed the space with a bold chevron print wallpaper to add a further touch of fun, ensuring the scheme looks anything but bland.

Start with these key pieces from the new collection to create a cool Scandi vibe in your own home.

1. Statement wingback chair

Adding a classic Mid-Century wingback armchair in a vibrant yellow shade is sure to make a statement in any space. The sleek wooden legs retain the retro vibe while the bright colour and button detail help to give it a modern update.

Buy now: Ideal Home Papillion Contour Fabric Accent Chair, £249

2. Cool cube

A comfortable cube is such a versatile furniture piece, providing extra seating one minute to the a cushioning footrest the next. The cool geometric print on this cube makes it a great way to achieve a room refresh without having to completely redecorate.

Buy now: Ideal Home Printed Cotton Bean Cube, £34.99

3. Smart media unit

We love versatile style! A low-slung unit like this can be useful in any room, not just living rooms. Having said that, it does make the perfect media unit, for which there’s been a huge resurgence of recently – it looks like the days of wall-mounted screens are numbered. When a TV unit is this pretty, why ruin walls, after all?

Buy now: Ideal Home Orla Blush TV Unit, £199

4. Modern metallic mirror

Mirrors can help to enhance any decor, none more so than on-trend metallic ones like this hexagon shaped design. Adding interest to walls, this simple mirror is perfect to bounce light around any room. The solid hanging structure gives a modern edge to a more classic hanging mirror.

Buy now: Ideal Home Hexagonal Wall Mirror, £99.99

5. Luxe lounger

Doesn’t this look like the perfect spot for lazy Sundays? Or any day, in fact?! This comfy lounger looks so inviting, the only thing we’d worry about is never wanting to sit anywhere else ever again.

Ideal for family rooms or a teenager’s bedroom, its super-lightweight design means it’s easy enough to transport around the house – making the relaxation possibilities endless.

Buy now: Ideal Home Luxury Lounger, £99

6. Snug Scandi bed and bedding

Ensure sweet dreams, Scandi-style, with this bedroom set. The upholstered bed with its high winged headboard is a timeless design, finished in a contemporary grey fabric that can be matched to a wide selection of decor styles and bedding.

It works particularly with the soft pink, blue and grey on this geometric print. The decorative set features a blue-piped edge that adds a delicate touch of sophistication.

Buy now: Ideal Home Harmony Fabric Double Bed Frame, £449

Buy now: Ideal Home Watercolour Aztec Stripe Duvet Cover Set, from £35



7. Geometric cushion

Key accessories, like this geometric cushion, are such a great way to add in both pattern and colour without going overboard. The beauty of cushions is they can be easily swapped in and out as your tastes change, that applies to any room, too. You could choose grey for the living room and yellow for the bedroom, then simply swap after a few weeks to keep things feeling fresh.

Buy now: Ideal Home Oslo Cushion, £14.99

8. Pretty pastel throw

Blush pink is a key colour for this season, and a great accent tone to introduce to any colour scheme. This versatile addition would be just as at home softening a dark charcoal duvet as it would be livening up a muted beige sofa. You can’t go wrong with a tactile throw in the newest shade of the season.

Coming soon: Ideal Home Alexa Throw, £30

The new Ideal Home at Very range features five timeless decor styles, so if you’re not feeling the Scandi vibes for your home, be sure to check the other key trends – including country and modern.