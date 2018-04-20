Get the vintage glamour look with these five key buys

By

Create a bedroom that makes you feel like a million dollars – without spending anywhere near that much!

We know it’s a bit of a cliche, but we truly believe a bedroom is the ultimate sanctuary. It’s also the place we can be most personal about our decorating, without kids, pets or house guests to please. So if yours isn’t doing the job it should – that’s making you feel happy and relaxed – a makeover is definitely in order.

Or try this alternative: Revamp your bedroom with this new take on the coastal look

We’ve pulled together a look that oozes feminine charm using tones of blush pink and taupe, and mixing in metallics of all shades. Storage is provided by way of mirrored furniture, which we think is a wise investment. Being colourless, it adapts itself to any colour scheme, brightening gloomy corners and adding polish.

vintage-glamour-bedroom-very

Image credit: Dominic Blackmore

Read on to discover our top picks from the Ideal Home collection at Very, and shop the look.

1. The buttoned headboard

vintage-glamour-bedroom-very-headboard

Make breakfast in bed comfier with an upholstered headboard that you can rest up against. This one also comes in grey.

Buy now: Oscar double headboard in pink, from £279, Very

2. The chest of drawers

Vintage-glamour-bedroom-very-chest-of-drawers

Image credit: Dominic Blackmore

A tall, narrow chest like this gives you lots of storage for a small footprint. the mirrored finish boosts light in a dark spot, too.

Buy now: Ideal Home Mirage five-drawer chest, £229, Very

3. The Moorish wall art

Vintage-glamour-bedroom-very-wall-art

If you’re not in the right financial or head space to handle a full-blown makeover, why not buy these fancy wall hangings to tide you over? They’ll glam up the space above the bed or a chest of drawers instantly.

Buy now: Ideal Home Gold Damask wall art, £34.99, Very

4. The ombre bedding

Vintage-glamour-bedroom-very-bedding

If you find it hard to make the journey from sofa to bed of an evening, perhaps this very special ombre sequinned bedding will help.

Buy now: Marissa Ombre Sequin Duvet Cover Set, from £39, Very

5. The rug

Very-new-collection-rug-2

Cover up a tired carpet with a fabulous new rug. This Arabian Nights pattern is a fine style match for the wall art.

Buy now: Ideal Home Arabian Nights Wool Rug, from £79.99, Very

Go on, treat yourself to the bedroom your deserve.

Ideal Home loves...

Shabby Chic Bathrooms

Shabby chic bathrooms to inspire you
Organised home office | Home office design ideas | PHOTO GALLERY | Country Homes and Interiors | Housetohome.co.uk

Home office design solutions for corners and alcoves
Map print wallpaper and yellow and purple accents | Dining rooms | Dining room ideas - 10 quirky designs | PHOTO GALLERY

Weird and wonderful dining rooms
countrybootrooms|countrybootrooms|countryhomes&interiors|housetohome.co.uk

Beautiful boot rooms for country pads
Budget kitchen sinks | Update your kitchen on a budget | Budget kitchens | PHOTO GALLERY | Housetohome.co.uk

Update your kitchen on a budget
Get creative with space

Small living room ideas for gorgeous spaces