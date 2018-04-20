Create a bedroom that makes you feel like a million dollars – without spending anywhere near that much!



We know it’s a bit of a cliche, but we truly believe a bedroom is the ultimate sanctuary. It’s also the place we can be most personal about our decorating, without kids, pets or house guests to please. So if yours isn’t doing the job it should – that’s making you feel happy and relaxed – a makeover is definitely in order.

We’ve pulled together a look that oozes feminine charm using tones of blush pink and taupe, and mixing in metallics of all shades. Storage is provided by way of mirrored furniture, which we think is a wise investment. Being colourless, it adapts itself to any colour scheme, brightening gloomy corners and adding polish.

Read on to discover our top picks from the Ideal Home collection at Very, and shop the look.

1. The buttoned headboard

Make breakfast in bed comfier with an upholstered headboard that you can rest up against. This one also comes in grey.

Buy now: Oscar double headboard in pink, from £279, Very

2. The chest of drawers

A tall, narrow chest like this gives you lots of storage for a small footprint. the mirrored finish boosts light in a dark spot, too.

Buy now: Ideal Home Mirage five-drawer chest, £229, Very

3. The Moorish wall art

If you’re not in the right financial or head space to handle a full-blown makeover, why not buy these fancy wall hangings to tide you over? They’ll glam up the space above the bed or a chest of drawers instantly.

Buy now: Ideal Home Gold Damask wall art, £34.99, Very

4. The ombre bedding

If you find it hard to make the journey from sofa to bed of an evening, perhaps this very special ombre sequinned bedding will help.

Buy now: Marissa Ombre Sequin Duvet Cover Set, from £39, Very

5. The rug

Cover up a tired carpet with a fabulous new rug. This Arabian Nights pattern is a fine style match for the wall art.

Buy now: Ideal Home Arabian Nights Wool Rug, from £79.99, Very

Go on, treat yourself to the bedroom your deserve.