I think this is one of IKEA's most underrated pieces of bedroom furniture – it looks far more expensive than it is

Bedroom furniture can be expensive, and as someone who's currently in the process of redecorating and refurnishing their bedroom, I can tell you that finding furniture for your bedroom ideas that nails the holy grail of stylish good looks, space-saving practicality, *and* budget-friendly design is no mean feat.

This is especially the case if you're hankering after the warmth and organic texture of wooden furniture in your bedroom. And that's exactly why I think IKEA's TONSTAD Bedside Table is such a game-changer.

I think this well-considered design, with its curved legs and beautiful grain, looks *far* more expensive than its price tag.

In fact, I think the TONSTAD bedside table is one of IKEA's most underrated pieces of bedroom furniture.

And IKEA shoppers seem to agree. This piece of furniture has an almost full-house of 5-star reviews from happy owners.

'Beautiful tables with a lovely finish,' says one 5-star reviewer on the IKEA website. 'Really good, solid bedside tables,' says another. 'Looks more expensive than it was, would definitely recommend.'

'We bought two of these for our new house,' shares another IKEA reviewer. 'They’re beautiful quality, and the soft-close drawer is a nice touch'.

(Image credit: IKEA)

For me, that storage drawer is a real bonus, as it makes it much easier to declutter a bedside table and keep a bedroom feeling tidy and restful. If you have a bijou bedroom, like me, then these kind of small bedroom storage ideas are worth their weight in gold.

The fact that the TONSTAD bedside table has a small footprint is also another winner for small bedroom ideas. I don't have much floorspace either side of my bed frame, so this kind of compact design is perfect - and quite hard to find as a lot of wooden bedroom furniture in particular tends to be very bulky.

The coordinating IKEA TONSTAD bed frame is another space-saving and compact design that's well worth checking out.

(Image credit: IKEA)

Now, admittedly, the TONSTAD furniture range is oak-effect rather than solid oak, but still, the £110 price tag of the TONSTAD bedside table is very reasonable compared to other options on the market.

I've rounded up six alternatives that I've hunted down below, but for me, the TONSTAD still delivers one of the best mixes of style, practicality, space-saving design, and value for money.

Shop alternatives