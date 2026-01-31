Cabinet cut-outs are the old school trend seeing a big revival in 2026 - it's a simple way to add heritage appeal to your kitchen

While the best kitchen trends for 2026 are all about looking forward to what is fresh and new, there's been an undeniable theme of traditional designs coming back into the fore. This might signify a shift in our values when it comes to interiors; craftsmanship and longevity come first, particularly in a kitchen design. This emerging (yet classic) trend is evidence of this - cabinet cut-outs are the small detail that will make your kitchen sing in 2026.

Originally used for ventilation, these small holes also act as a decorative touch that adds even more character to your kitchen cabinet ideas. Adding unique details in unexpected places will make your kitchen feel like the heart of your home, and this design trick doesn't add any excess clutter to an already busy space.

Here's why you should try this old-school trend.

What are cabinet cut-outs?

(Image credit: deVOL)

In recent years, there has been more of an emphasis on creating a unique, lived-in kitchen design than ever before. It's not just about practicality (although that is essential), but also about curating little stylistic touches that make a cooking space feel like a warm and inviting place to spend time in.

Cabinet cut-outs are just one small way to curate this atmosphere. It's a whimsical addition to cabinetry, particularly Shaker doors, that make every corner look thoughtfully designed. But what exactly do cabinet cut-outs do?

'Practically, cut-outs allow a little air to flow through a cupboard door, keeping it fresh and avoiding any fustiness, dampness, or condensation. So, in a pantry, for instance, (a room or a cupboard) it’s a sensible addition, as it not only looks pretty but it actually has a function,' explains Helen Parker, creative director of deVOL Kitchens.

(Image credit: deVOL)

Kitchen design features that are practical and pretty are our bread and butter at Ideal Home. In a room where there are lots of moving parts, it isn't enough to make a decision based purely on aesthetic, but rather incorporating lots of small things that add up to create a truly functional space.

Get the Ideal Home Newsletter Sign up to our newsletter for style inspiration, real homes, project and garden advice and shopping know-how Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

'Some cut-outs are a little more substantial than a basic pattered hole cut out of a cupboard door; they are a gadget of sorts, made of metal, usually brass, and have a moving part which allows you to control the airflow. They also have integrated mesh within the mechanism to ensure flies and bugs don’t get into your cupboards and contaminate your dry goods, which is quite important,' Helen continues.

Cabinet cut-outs are perfectly placed on some of your hardest working cupboards. Whether you want to add flair to a pantry unit or appliance garage that is the star of your kitchen, or you want to place cut-outs across an entire row of cabinetry, this tiny detail will help to add useful ventilation.

(Image credit: deVOL)

The aesthetic quality is what initially drew me to this feature, though. While the formation of three or four small holes is one of the most popular designs, there are so many to choose from. You could opt for a floral pattern if you prefer a maximalist scheme, or a simplistic design for more of an industrial style.

'Small details can have a big impact. A simple diamond-shaped pattern of holes on your cupboards looks humble, utilitarian, and authentic. It also adds a little decoration to an otherwise plain cupboard, subtle and unassuming,' Helen adds. deVOL was one of the major adopters of cabinet cut-outs, but they can be seen on many other types of kitchen cabinetry, but they do suit the timeless nature of Shaker doors the best.

'We add them because our cupboards are very simple and solid; they are painted and made of solid wood, so it seems an appropriate little feature to add to one or two cupboards. The cutouts also make it clear from the outside that these are pantry or airing cupboards; it’s a little sign without much fuss,' she concludes.

If a kitchen renovation isn't in the pipeline but you still want to recreate the look, then it's possible to use a jigsaw to cut-out your own holes on your cabinet doors (if you're DIY savvy). Alternatively, adding an adhesive cane film (like this cane film for £10 from Amazon) offers a similar aesthetic without making any permanent changes to your cabinetry.