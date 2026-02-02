Habitat has just launched a stylish new daybed, and at just £280, I can't believe how affordable it is.

This trundle-style day bed can sleep two guests at a time, and when it's not needed as a bed, its second sleeping area slides neatly away to turn it into a very stylish bench seat.

Even better, it's currently on sale, with the Habitat Chadwell Single Pull-Out Trundle Daybed now discounted by 20%, making it even more of a bargain.

Habitat Chadwell Single Pull Out Trundle Bed £280 at Habitat UK The Chadwell Daybed is available in cream or grey upholstery, and with or without its two mattresses included.

This daybed costs £280 for the frame alone, or £380 if you opt to buy the Habitat Chadwell Single Trundle Bed with Two Mattresses included. However, both options currently have 20% off with the discount code RESET20, reducing them to an even more budget-friendly £224 and £304, respectively.

As Ideal Home's Sleep Editor, I've noticed that daybeds are shaping up to be one of 2026's biggest furniture trends, and I think this Habitat option sums up exactly why they're having a moment.

It used to be that daybeds were few and far between on the high street, but this year, bestsellers such as IKEA's HEMNES Daybed suddenly have competition. Habitat's new launch is proof that this new trend can give the best sofa beds a run for their money.

In fact, the newly launched Habitat Chadwell Daybed is one of the most affordable *and* stylish daybeds I've seen hit the market recently. Overall, I think it looks like a great option if you're looking for a budget-friendly hosting solution.

It even rivals the price of the best chair bed that Habitat sells, and does so whilst offering more sleeping space. Plus, it's comparably priced to many of the brand's bestselling sofa beds.

Shop Habitat alternatives

Habitat Roma Chair Bed £225 at Habitat UK The Habitat Roma Chair Bed is a great space-saving hosting solution, and I think it works brilliantly as an accent chair in a spare room or living space. However, it only sleeps one. The Chadwell Daybed has a bigger footprint, but it's still very compact for a piece of furniture that can sleep two guests at a time. Habitat Kota Large Sofa Bed £375 at Habitat UK Alternatively, Habitat's Three-Seater Kota Sofa Bed is a more spacious sofa bed design, and at £375, price-wise it's on a par with the £380 Chadwell when it's equipped with two mattresses. The best option for you depends on whether you prefer the Kota's (almost) double-bed-sized sleeping area, or the two single sleeping spaces the Chadwell offers. Habitat Julien 4-Seater Sofa Bed £850 at Habitat UK And then there's the Julien 4-Seater Sofa Bed, which I think is one of Habitat's best options if you're looking for a guest bed solution that can also double up as your main living room seating. A few cushions and a well-placed throw can make the Chadwell Daybed look *almost* like a sofa, but I daresay it won't be as comfortable to sit back on as this dedicated sofa hybrid.

However, unlike these sofa beds, which all tend to scrimp a little on sleeping space, the Habitat Chadwell Daybed offers two standard-size single mattresses for your overnight guests to bed down on.

You can opt for the mattresses Habitat supplies with the £380 option, or choose two of the best mattresses your budget allows.

Overall, I think it's a great space-saving option for a guest bedroom or a home office where you want to create a softer look, and, thanks to its smart upholstered design, I think this is also a daybed that looks good enough to use in a main living space.