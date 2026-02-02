Jump to category:
I think Habitat's new daybed is a clever alternative to a sofa bed – it's space-saving, stylish *and* affordable

And it looks far more expensive than it is

Amy Lockwood's avatar
By
published
Habitat Chadwell Single Pull Out Trundle Bed
(Image credit: Habitat)
Habitat has just launched a stylish new daybed, and at just £280, I can't believe how affordable it is.

This trundle-style day bed can sleep two guests at a time, and when it's not needed as a bed, its second sleeping area slides neatly away to turn it into a very stylish bench seat.

This daybed costs £280 for the frame alone, or £380 if you opt to buy the Habitat Chadwell Single Trundle Bed with Two Mattresses included. However, both options currently have 20% off with the discount code RESET20, reducing them to an even more budget-friendly £224 and £304, respectively.

As Ideal Home's Sleep Editor, I've noticed that daybeds are shaping up to be one of 2026's biggest furniture trends, and I think this Habitat option sums up exactly why they're having a moment.

It used to be that daybeds were few and far between on the high street, but this year, bestsellers such as IKEA's HEMNES Daybed suddenly have competition. Habitat's new launch is proof that this new trend can give the best sofa beds a run for their money.

Habitat, Chadwell Single Pull-Out Trundle Bed

(Image credit: Habitat)

In fact, the newly launched Habitat Chadwell Daybed is one of the most affordable *and* stylish daybeds I've seen hit the market recently. Overall, I think it looks like a great option if you're looking for a budget-friendly hosting solution.

It even rivals the price of the best chair bed that Habitat sells, and does so whilst offering more sleeping space. Plus, it's comparably priced to many of the brand's bestselling sofa beds.

However, unlike these sofa beds, which all tend to scrimp a little on sleeping space, the Habitat Chadwell Daybed offers two standard-size single mattresses for your overnight guests to bed down on.

You can opt for the mattresses Habitat supplies with the £380 option, or choose two of the best mattresses your budget allows.

Overall, I think it's a great space-saving option for a guest bedroom or a home office where you want to create a softer look, and, thanks to its smart upholstered design, I think this is also a daybed that looks good enough to use in a main living space.

Amy Lockwood
Sleep Editor

Amy is Ideal Home’s Sleep Editor and the Ideal Home Certified Expert on Sleep. She's spent the last four years researching and writing about what makes for the best night’s sleep during the day and testing out sleep products to find the best-in-class by night. So far she’s clocked up over 10,000 hours of pillow, duvet, and mattress testing experience.

Our go-to for all things sleep-related, she’s slept on and under bestselling products from Simba, Emma, Hypnos, Tempur, Silentnight, Panda, and many many more.

As a hot sleeper, Amy is always on the lookout for the most breathable bedding, but she also leads a wider team of testers to ensure our product testing encompasses both hot sleepers, cold sleepers, front sleepers, back sleepers, side sleepers, and everything in-between.

