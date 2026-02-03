For years, Primark has been my secret weapon for pretty, affordable bedding – this stunning £14 yellow gingham set is my latest obsession

If you’re looking for pretty yet affordable bedding, I rate Primark pretty highly. And the latest of theirs to grace my wishlist is the Yellow Gingham Ric Rac Duvet Set (£14), which could easily be mistaken for a more expensive brand.

While Primark may not be on your list as one of the best places to buy bedding , I've been pleasantly impressed by my Primark bedding sets, and I expect this gorgeous set to be no different.

Gingham has been a popular bedding trend for quite some time, and I’m not complaining about it. It’s a timeless style, with plenty of charm, and while many lust-worthy gingham sets can prove quite expensive (I'm looking at you Piglet in Bed), this set is an affordable way into the look.

Primark UK Gingham Ric Rac Double Duvet Cover Set £14 at Primark I think this gingham set looks so stylish. It's yellow gingham and pink ric rac trim makes it a perfect choice for spring. Portloe Woven Gingham 100% Cotton Duvet Cover & Pillowcase Set Was £30, now £15 at Dunelm Made from 100% Washed Cotton, Dunelm's gingham sets are currently half price and have hundreds of positive reviews, too.

When I was at university, I loved Primark bedding. It was affordable and allowed me to easily add fun colours and patterns to my soulless rented bedrooms. Ok, so the quality wasn’t as good as Piglet In Bed’s stunning gingham bedding, which is made from 100% linen, but I still found it to be comfortable and cosy. To this day, I can’t resist a browse of the bedding when I pop into my local Primark store.

I can't wait to snap up the gingham ric rac duvet set after spotting it in Primark’s latest spring collection . Costing £14 for a double duvet and pillow case set, it is a bargain. Plus, with its stylish yellow gingham print and soft pink ric rac trim, it looks expensive, too. I wouldn’t have guessed the set came from Primark.

(Image credit: Primark)

While butter yellow may have had its peak last year, this sunny yellow print won't be going out of style anytime soon. Gingham bedding has a timeless appeal and has been a dominant bedding trend for a few years now, proving it has more longevity than your average microtrend. Plus, this stunning yellow shade is fresh and summery, ideal if you want to forget it’s chilly February outside.

Primark’s gingham bedding set is made from 60% cotton and 40% polyester, with a cotton-rich fabric finish. So, if you prefer pure cotton bedding, it's worth investing a little more money into an 100% cotton set such as M&S’s Pure Cotton Gingham Bedding Set (from £25) . Alternatively, here are a few more affordable gingham bedding sets I’ve spotted.

Get the Ideal Home Newsletter Sign up to our newsletter for style inspiration, real homes, project and garden advice and shopping know-how Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Argos Home Argos Home Herbalist Plain Gingham Yellow Bedding Set-Double £20 at Argos Reviews say this bedding washes and irons well, and has a lovely colour in person. It is 50% cotton and 50% polyester. DUSK Gabriella Gingham 100% Cotton Duvet Cover and Pillowcase Set - Natural £50 at Dusk Dusk bedding is also great. This is 100% cotton material and looks gorgeous, too. It even has extra bow detailing on the pillowcases. M&S Pure Cotton Gingham Ruffle Bedding Set £39.50 at M&S You can't go wrong with M&S bedding. It's 100% cotton, has a non-iron StayNew™ finish meaning it needs minimal maintence, and it's textured, ruffle finish looks so on-trend.

If you want pretty, colourful and affordable bedding, Primark is genuinely worth considering. It’s never let me down before.