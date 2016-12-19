11 rooms that will inspire you to convert your basement

If you can't go over it, you've got to go under it....

We really are living in a burrowing age where every week we hear of another London property magnate submitting planning requests to build a theme park underground (well, gym, sauna and bicycle room but the parks will come…).

With the cost of moving on the rise and the hassle of the housing market, we would all rather stay put and improve our homes to accommodate our expanding families and new needs. So, if you aren’t going upward and converting your loft then you’re definitely going down and building extra rooms in your basement.

Here are 11 rooms that will have you daydreaming of subterranean hibernation and ways to break through those low lit, low ceiling boundaries and potentially add £50,000 to your home’s value…

Dig in the garden

Low level gardens are the perfect places to dig a basement as the flood of natural light and bright colours from the back yard will open up your underground room and allow for easy al fresco dining.

Contemporise your living space

Create a contemporary living space with an open plan basement like this one. The large square footage allows for a multipurpose, multifunction area where all the family can socialise together.

Excavate the kitchen

Everyone from movie stars to interior designers are digging for food in their super swanky kitchen basement conversions.

Lighten your underbuilding

This bright basement has coated everything from the walls to the furniture and fireplace in white paint to keep the subterranean room light and spacious with a few peephole windows to allow natural light to stream in.

Build glass divides

If you want to create separate rooms in your basement but can’t afford to chop the light in half then use glass wall dividers like this one. Large mirrors also work wonders by reflecting the light across every nook and cranny.

Build an escape

Have you already got a family living room but you’re now looking for an intimate space for adults? Then head downstairs. This den can be your quiet haven to watch movies and relax without disturbing the sleeping kids upstairs.

Dine underground

All of the coolest new bars are taking us underground so don’t let your dining room be an exception. This stylish spot embraces the low lighting with musky walls and is conveniently situated right beneath the kitchen.

Create a hidden den

For those lucky enough to boast a basement then here is your opportunity to build the ultimate underground snug. Curl up and ignore the traffic, storms and sounds of upstairs with a cosy little, low level room.

Keep it dark and concealed

Don’t try to make a basement what it’s not; a light airy room, and instead embrace its sultry, shadowy characteristics. This underground bathroom oozes sex appeal by indulging in dusky shades and minimal lighting.

Add skylights

If you are completely underground and have no windows or garden light at all, then skylights are your answer. Listen to the rattle of everyday city life whilst you hibernate and hunker down underneath your own sky of street light stars.

Treat yourself to a tipple

Who doesn’t wish for a wine cellar? Carve out a little grotto and cram it full of your favourite tipple.